AL expels Jahangir permanently







Earlier on Sunday, AL central secretaries recommended lifetime expulsion of Jahangir Alam.



In this regard, the party issued a notice on Monday evening signed by party's Office Secretary Biplob Barua.

The expulsion order will come into effect immediately, the press release said.



Jahangir Alam recently defied the party directive and sought to run independently in the Gazipur City Corporation election against the party's candidate Azmat Ullah Khan. But, the Election Commission suspended his candidacy due to a bank loan issue.



Jahangir also submitted another mayoral candidacy for his mother and is now campaigning for his mother in the mayoral race opposing AL's mayoral candidate Azmat Ullah Khan.



Earlier, in September 2021, videos of Jahangir making derogatory comments on Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and the martyred freedom fighters of the Liberation War at a programme went viral on social media.



In a meeting held on November 19 of that year, the ruling party expelled Jahangir Alam from his position in the party over the incident, which was followed by his suspension as Gazipur city mayor by the local government ministry a few days later over various allegations.



The allegations included illegal land grabbing, not compensating people after taking over land for development and working against the public interest.



However, in an instant reaction, Jahangir said, "I am not afraid of the party decision. Awami League also 'needs me'."



Giving explanation, he said, "You look at this city corporation election about my popularity. 70 per cent voters like me. You go and see, talk to the voters."



"I am a supporter of Awami League, I wholeheartedly support Awami League. I cannot exclude Awami League. Awami League also needs me because of my support, because of my personal image," he added.



The Central Executive Committee of the ruling Awami League (AL) on Monday permanently expelled the former suspended Gazipur City Corporation mayor Jahangir Alam from the party for disobeying the party decision by breaking his commitment.Earlier on Sunday, AL central secretaries recommended lifetime expulsion of Jahangir Alam.In this regard, the party issued a notice on Monday evening signed by party's Office Secretary Biplob Barua.The expulsion order will come into effect immediately, the press release said.Jahangir Alam recently defied the party directive and sought to run independently in the Gazipur City Corporation election against the party's candidate Azmat Ullah Khan. But, the Election Commission suspended his candidacy due to a bank loan issue.Jahangir also submitted another mayoral candidacy for his mother and is now campaigning for his mother in the mayoral race opposing AL's mayoral candidate Azmat Ullah Khan.Earlier, in September 2021, videos of Jahangir making derogatory comments on Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and the martyred freedom fighters of the Liberation War at a programme went viral on social media.In a meeting held on November 19 of that year, the ruling party expelled Jahangir Alam from his position in the party over the incident, which was followed by his suspension as Gazipur city mayor by the local government ministry a few days later over various allegations.The allegations included illegal land grabbing, not compensating people after taking over land for development and working against the public interest.However, in an instant reaction, Jahangir said, "I am not afraid of the party decision. Awami League also 'needs me'."Giving explanation, he said, "You look at this city corporation election about my popularity. 70 per cent voters like me. You go and see, talk to the voters.""I am a supporter of Awami League, I wholeheartedly support Awami League. I cannot exclude Awami League. Awami League also needs me because of my support, because of my personal image," he added.