Titas mulls raising tariff of gas for non-metered consumers







According to the Bangladesh Energy Regulatory Commission (,BERC), the Titas in its recent proposal said that it feels that the non-metered consumers are consuming more gas per month out of their estimated calculation.



The number of non-metered consumers stand at around 25 lakh.

"The non-metered domestic users are burning 39 per cent to 47 per cent additional gas than the volume fixed for each of them,' the proposal said.



Currently, the non- metered consumers are charged Tk 990 monthly for a single burner and Tk 1,080 for a double burner.



On the contrary, the single burner and double burner users pay for 55 units (cubic metre) and 60 units of gas respectively.



Titas Gas has a total 28.57 lakh household consumers in its distribution network in Dhaka and Mymensingh divisions.



Of them, 25.25 lakh are non-metered while 3.32 lakh are under pre-paid meter coverage.



The BERC sets the bills for non-metered users based on a monthly average use of 55 units for a single burner and 60 units for a double burner.



However, the pre-paid customers pay bills based on their usage, at a rate of Tk18 per cubic meter.

Titas Gas has claimed that the non-metered domestic consumers use gas not only for household cooking but also for water boiling.



Titas said that the volume of gas used by non-metered domestic users should be re-fixed from 55 cubic meters to 76.65 cubic meters for single burner and from 60 cubic meters to 88.44 cubic meters for double burners.



Titas in its proposal mentions that due to the lowering of gas volume in the 2022 tariff order, the company's system loss has increased and it is now incurring financial damages despite being a profit-making organisation.



