Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 16 May, 2023, 12:28 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

Normalcy restored in Ctg after Mocha

Port, flights operation resume, gas supply restored

Published : Tuesday, 16 May, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 55
Staff Correspondent


CHATTOGRAM, May 15: Complete normalcy has been restored in Port city, Chattogram as the cyclonic storm Mocha fizzled out.

The maritime port of Chattogram resumed functioning from Sunday night, while flights operations resumed from Shah Amanat International Airport on Monday morning.
Muhammad Faruk, Secretary of Chattogram Port Authority (CPA) told the Daily Observer, "Loading and unloading operations resumed on early Monday morning."

The seaport halted operations on Saturday morning, sending the docked ships to the outer anchorage after the storm signal was raised to a great danger level. The airport also grounded all flights at the time.

Director of the Airport, Group Captain Taslim Ahmed said regular flights will depart from Shah Amanat International Airport from Monday.

Besides, gas supply in the port city has also been restored on Monday afternoon.

So, gas supply for domestic uses has been restored.

Engineer M Rafiqul Islam Managing Director of Karnaphuli Gas Distribution and Company Limited (KGDCL) told the Daily Observer that gas supply resumed on Monday afternoon.

"The port city had suffered an acute shortage of gas supply as the authority had suspended two LNG terminals in Moheshkhali for the cyclonic storm since Saturday Morning" he said.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Thai opposition leader Pita claims victory, says ready to be PM
HC orders ACC to probe corruption allegations against BFF officials
Resurgent Erdogan heads for historic election runoff
AL expels Jahangir permanently
Titas mulls raising tariff of gas for non-metered consumers
Normalcy restored in Ctg after Mocha
'IMF programme may see more economic divide in BD'
Pabna welcomes President Shahabuddin


Latest News
Cyclone Mocha: Myanmar death toll rises to 29
2 killed, 17 injured as pickup van overturns in Satkhira
Last respect to Farooque at Shaheed Minar
SSC examinee found hanging in Bogura
2 youths found hanging in single rope
Pele's gilded, turf-lined tomb opens to public in Brazil
Actor Farooque's body arrives in Dhaka
New Zealand hostel fire kills 6
Pressing Russia, US shares nuclear warhead data under treaty
Chinese company to invest $6 million in BEPZA Economic Zone
Most Read News
Legendary actor Farooque passes away
Erdogan takes early lead in crucial Turkish election
Time plea accepted, Samrat's bail extended
HC seeks probe against BFF president, 2 other officials
Girl commits suicide in Kushtia
President, PM express deep shock at death of Farooque
JS budget session begins May 31
Mocha rampage: 3 salt farmers killed in Cox's Bazar
26 killed in Mexico highway crash
Jahangir expelled from AL for life
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft