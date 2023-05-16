Normalcy restored in Ctg after Mocha





CHATTOGRAM, May 15: Complete normalcy has been restored in Port city, Chattogram as the cyclonic storm Mocha fizzled out.The maritime port of Chattogram resumed functioning from Sunday night, while flights operations resumed from Shah Amanat International Airport on Monday morning.Muhammad Faruk, Secretary of Chattogram Port Authority (CPA) told the Daily Observer, "Loading and unloading operations resumed on early Monday morning."The seaport halted operations on Saturday morning, sending the docked ships to the outer anchorage after the storm signal was raised to a great danger level. The airport also grounded all flights at the time.Director of the Airport, Group Captain Taslim Ahmed said regular flights will depart from Shah Amanat International Airport from Monday.Besides, gas supply in the port city has also been restored on Monday afternoon.So, gas supply for domestic uses has been restored.Engineer M Rafiqul Islam Managing Director of Karnaphuli Gas Distribution and Company Limited (KGDCL) told the Daily Observer that gas supply resumed on Monday afternoon."The port city had suffered an acute shortage of gas supply as the authority had suspended two LNG terminals in Moheshkhali for the cyclonic storm since Saturday Morning" he said.