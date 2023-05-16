

Pabna welcomes President Shahabuddin



Elected unopposed Mohammad Shahabuddin was sworn in on April 24 as the 22nd President of Bangladesh.



After assuming the office of President of the Republic he visited the National Memorial at Savar to pay homage to the martyrs of country's 1971 War of Liberation. He paid homage to the 1952 Language Martyrs by placing wreaths at the central Shahid Minar. He also visited Tungipara to offer prayer at the mazar of the Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman. The people of Pabna were overwhelmed to receive him when he arrived here on a four-day official visit.

The Head of State reached Pabna Zila Stadium at about 12:00 at noon by a helicopter.



Deputy Speaker of Jatiya Sangsad Shamsul Haque Tuku, local MPs Ahmed Firoz Kabir, Golam Faruque Prince and Nadira Yasmin Jolly and District Awami League President Rezaur Rahim Lal, Civic Committee Convener Anjan Chowdhury Pintu, MD of Square Group and senior officials of the local administration welcomed the head of the state.



A guard of honour was given to President Shahabuddin at Pabna Circuit House premises.



The President's wife Rebecca Sultana was with him and his son Mohammad Arshad Adnan Roni, senior civil and military officials and corresponding secretaries of Bangabhaban accompanied him.



At 1:30pm he went to Arifpur Graveyard and paid respect to his parent's grave. He inaugurated the name plaque of the Pabna Zila Parishad Bangabandhu Chattar and laid wreaths at the portrait of the Father of the Naiton.



According to his visit plan, he also visited the graves of the SQUARE family members at Baganbari Cemetery.



A grand reception will be given to the President by the Pabna Citizens Committee today (Tuesday) at 3:00pm at Pabna Edward College field.



The President will return to Dhaka on May 18.

