Gas, power supply crunch cripples public life across country







CNG filling stations, industries under the Karnaphuli gas distribution system are not getting gas since the devastating cyclone "Mocha" approached Bangladesh's coastal area Moheshkhali. Later the storm tore down the connecting pipeline of the FSRU, one of private LNG supplying companies.



Dhaka city experienced over 600 MW of load -shedding during daytime on Monday. According to official sources, like the previous few days, the country has been seeing over 2000 MW of power shortage. At the same time, all industries have been suffering from low gas pressure since Saturday.

"After the evening, the situation gets worse with the increase in demand," said a top official of the Bangladesh Power Development Board (BPDB) preferring anonymity.



BPDB officials said due to gas shortage, they cannot run at least 25 power generation units across the country.



BPDB's data book shows that they are producing 4,667 MW and about 1,833 MW of electricity is not available for gas shortage. However, the generation capacity of BPDB's gas fired power plants is around 6,500MW.



According to the Managing Director of Dhaka Electric Supply Company (DESCO), the power distributing agency in Dhaka city's north, Md Kausar Ameer Ali, the consumers of DESCO experienced a load- shedding of 308 MW in the daytime on Monday.



"The DESCO is receiving about 800 MW against a demand of 1,111 MW," he told the media.



Bikash Dewan, Managing Director of Dhaka Power Distribution Company (DPDC), responsible for power supply in the south, southeast and central part of Dhaka said that areas under DPDC have been experiencing a shortage of about 340 MW which may go up after the evening.



He said DPDC has a demand of more than 1,600 MW but receiving 1,250 MW.



However, State Minister for Power, Energy and Mineral Resources Nasrul Hamid told at a press conference on Sunday that it will take two days to improve the power and gas supply situation in the country.



