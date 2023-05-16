

Actor Farooque passes away



Farroque, also Member of Parliament from Dhaka-17 constituency, breathed his last while undergoing treatment at a hospital in Singapore at around 10am on Monday, his son Roushan Hossain confirmed the media.



Roushan said, his father was receiving treatment in Singapore's Mount Elizabeth Hospital for a long time.

President Mohammed Shahabuddin and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina expressed deep sorrow at the death of the well-known actor.



In his condolence message, President Shahabuddin said, "Death of actor Farooque is an irreplaceable loss for the country's film industry. His performances in films have enriched the society and culture.



His contribution to the film industry will be remembered with reverence by the people for a lifetime."

The President prayed for the forgiveness of the soul of the late Akbar Hossain Pathan and expressed his deep condolences to the bereaved family.



In her condolence message, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina said that the eminent actor will remain alive in the hearts of the people of this country through his works.



The Prime Minister prayed for eternal peace of the departed soul and conveyed deep sympathy to the bereaved family.



Actor Farooque, who is also a freedom fighter, film producer and businessman, was elected MP from Dhaka-17 constituency in the last national election.



He is known as 'Mia Bhai' to mass people and film industry. He appeared in over 150 films in a career spanning more than five decades. Most of his films were commercially and critically successful.



Farooque is one of the most recognizable stars of classical and golden era of Bangladeshi film industry.



His death has cast a shadow of mourning over the country's film industry. His body will be brought home today (May 16).



After consulting with Farooque's family, Nipun Akter, general secretary of Bangladesh Film Artists Association, announced the details about the late actor's funeral and honour to be paid to him in his final respects.



She said, "At 8am on Tuesday, Farooque's body will be brought to Dhaka via a flight from Singapore.



Then, he will be taken to his home in Uttara around 9am. Around 11am, he will be taken to the Central Shaheed Minar. From there, he will be taken to Bangladesh Film Development Corporation (BFDC) at around 12:30pm. Later, the namaz-e-janaza will take place after Zohr prayers."



"Later, he will be taken to Gulshan Azad Mosque and following another namaz-e-janaza after Asr prayers, he will finally be taken to his birthplace in Kaliganj in Gazipur, where he will be buried," she said.



