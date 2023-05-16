

Election-time government can include opposition MPs: PM



She said, "Our target is the development of Bangladesh, the progress of people's quality of life. Today Bangladesh has got the status of developing country."



The Prime Minister made this remark replying to a question regarding the election and the election-time government at a press conference arranged at her official residence Ganabhaban on the outcome of her recent tri-nation visit to Japan, the United States and the United Kingdom from April 25 to May 08, 2023.

Senior members of the cabinet and senior leaders of Awami League and editors and senior journalists of various media were present in the press conference.



To a question about the government during the election, the head of government said, "We follow the Westminster democracy of Britain. We'll hold the election as Britain does. We will do it that way."



"In the meantime, we can show this generosity, if any of the opposition members of the parliament who are in the parliament express their desire to come to the government during the election period, we are willing to take them," she added.



In this context, Sheikh Hasina further said, "In 2014, I also invited Khaleda Zia (to join the government during the election). They didn't come. And now they (BNP) are not in Parliament. So, there is nothing to think about them."



She said, "Bangladesh is moving forward now, many people will not like it. Anti-independence, pro-genocide and killers of the Father of the Nation will not like it. They will be enmity against me. I am bomb proof. They couldn't kill me by bombs, direct fire, and by grenade attack."



She said, "No matter how hard they try, Allah gives a task to human, Allah protects us till the end of that task. And my leaders and activists have repeatedly protected me."



Stating that there is no shortage of reserves in the country, the Prime Minister said, "Our concern is that we should have enough dollars to buy food for three months. No worries about reserve. We always try to keep reserve."



Regarding the ongoing dollar crisis in the country, the head of government said that we are providing electricity to every house. Our investment is increasing, production is increasing. So the pressure on the dollar will increase. Sanctions and counter-sanctions results increased inflation all over the world today. Transportation costs have increased. That is why the dollar crisis is now present in the entire world.



Regarding sanction, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina said why the government should be afraid of being sanctioned by the foreign countries.



She said, "Why should we be sanctioned? With RAB, we suppressed terrorism, militancy."



"After Holey Artisan, no major incident happened in Bangladesh. Because, our law enforcement forces have done good things like intelligence surveillance and other things. As a result, nothing happened. Why the sanctions? That is our question," the Prime Minister asked.



Sheikh Hasina said, "I have told the Finance Ministry and Planning Ministry about the purchase. From now on, we will have a condition that we will not buy anything from those who sanction us. What is to fear here? We can solve the problem by producing it."



She also said due to inflation and food shortage, food purchases are being limited in developed countries. Rich people are not affected by the inflation but common people were facing a lot of difficulties.



"From that point of view, we have given incentives to our people. People's cries were not heard during Ramadan," she added.



The Prime Minister said, "We have helped people enough during Ramadan. Our leaders and activists also did the same. So what are we worried about? Out of nowhere, how can they scare us with threats of sanctions? Why should we be afraid? We made the country independent through the Liberation War. We overcame those who feared us with Seventh Fleet and gained victory."



Awami League President Sheikh Hasina said that making 'Smart Bangladesh' will be the election pledge of the party.



She said, "Although I have said it earlier. This will be our main election manifesto and we will make Bangladesh a smart Bangladesh. There will be no poverty in Bangladesh and all the people of the country will have a better life."



Stating that additional subsidies in various sectors are putting the government in danger in the upcoming budget, Sheikh Hasina said that subsidies are the biggest danger in our budget. No country in the world gives this. I am giving subsidy in all sectors of energy and electricity. What is the benefit of subsidizing electricity? The one who runs the most air conditioning has the most profit. My poor people do not get benefit. In fact, the rich are benefiting from the subsidy. The head of the government also said that it is not possible for the government to sustain the rate at which fuel oil and gas prices have increased at present.



