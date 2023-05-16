Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 16 May, 2023, 12:27 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

No addl security for diplomats

They can get it in exchange for payment: Momen

Published : Tuesday, 16 May, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 113
Diplomatic Correspondent


Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen said on Monday night that the government would not provide any additional security escorts to any foreign diplomat in Dhaka, however, they can avail such facilities in exchange for payment.

Momen said five to six diplomats receive such service and more diplomats want this. "This is becoming difficult for us," he said.
"We don't want to discriminate diplomats working in Bangladesh in terms of providing additional security escorts in Dhaka, but they can avail such facilities in exchange for payment," he said.

Envoys from the US and UK, receive such additional security services. Such services availed by four diplomats have been withdrawn, according to the Foreign Ministry.

"If they want it, they can get it in exchange for payment. We won't provide this extra (security) escort service with taxpayers' money," the foreign minister told the media.

The foreign minister said the government is not willing to spend additional money as regular security service is in place.

"In developed countries, no government provides such extra facilities," Momen said, according to a Foreign Ministry release.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Thai opposition leader Pita claims victory, says ready to be PM
HC orders ACC to probe corruption allegations against BFF officials
Resurgent Erdogan heads for historic election runoff
AL expels Jahangir permanently
Titas mulls raising tariff of gas for non-metered consumers
Normalcy restored in Ctg after Mocha
'IMF programme may see more economic divide in BD'
Pabna welcomes President Shahabuddin


Latest News
Cyclone Mocha: Death toll rises to 29 in Myanmar
2 killed, 17 injured as pickup van overturns in Satkhira
Last respect to Farooque at Shaheed Minar
SSC examinee found hanging in Bogura
2 youths found hanging in single rope
Pele's gilded, turf-lined tomb opens to public in Brazil
Actor Farooque's body arrives in Dhaka
New Zealand hostel fire kills 6
Pressing Russia, US shares nuclear warhead data under treaty
Chinese company to invest $6 million in BEPZA Economic Zone
Most Read News
Legendary actor Farooque passes away
Erdogan takes early lead in crucial Turkish election
Time plea accepted, Samrat's bail extended
HC seeks probe against BFF president, 2 other officials
Girl commits suicide in Kushtia
President, PM express deep shock at death of Farooque
JS budget session begins May 31
Mocha rampage: 3 salt farmers killed in Cox's Bazar
26 killed in Mexico highway crash
Jahangir expelled from AL for life
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft