No addl security for diplomats





Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen said on Monday night that the government would not provide any additional security escorts to any foreign diplomat in Dhaka, however, they can avail such facilities in exchange for payment.



Momen said five to six diplomats receive such service and more diplomats want this. "This is becoming difficult for us," he said.





Envoys from the US and UK, receive such additional security services. Such services availed by four diplomats have been withdrawn, according to the Foreign Ministry.



"If they want it, they can get it in exchange for payment. We won't provide this extra (security) escort service with taxpayers' money," the foreign minister told the media.



The foreign minister said the government is not willing to spend additional money as regular security service is in place.



"In developed countries, no government provides such extra facilities," Momen said, according to a Foreign Ministry release.



Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen said on Monday night that the government would not provide any additional security escorts to any foreign diplomat in Dhaka, however, they can avail such facilities in exchange for payment.Momen said five to six diplomats receive such service and more diplomats want this. "This is becoming difficult for us," he said."We don't want to discriminate diplomats working in Bangladesh in terms of providing additional security escorts in Dhaka, but they can avail such facilities in exchange for payment," he said.Envoys from the US and UK, receive such additional security services. Such services availed by four diplomats have been withdrawn, according to the Foreign Ministry."If they want it, they can get it in exchange for payment. We won't provide this extra (security) escort service with taxpayers' money," the foreign minister told the media.The foreign minister said the government is not willing to spend additional money as regular security service is in place."In developed countries, no government provides such extra facilities," Momen said, according to a Foreign Ministry release.