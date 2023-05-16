Video
CAMPE demands 20 pc of national budget for education

Published : Tuesday, 16 May, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 62
Staff Correspondent


The Campaign For Popular Education (CAMPE), an education advocacy and Mass Literacy campaign network, demanded allocating 15 to 20 per cent of  national budget outlay and the GDP's four to eight percent to education sector.
 
CAMPE voiced the demand at a discussion,  'Education, Gender Equality and Equity-Based Budgeting: Expectations of Stakeholders' it hosted  at a city hotel on Sunday attended by Planning Minister M A  Mannan as the chief guest.
It also demanded providing Tk 500 as monthly scholarship to primary school students and Tk 1,000 to Tk 1,200 as monthly scholarship high school students.

CAMPE Deputy Director KM Enamul Haque, presented the keynote paper.

Education Watch President Dr Kazi Khalikuzzaman Ahmed who chaired the session said that women's participation in education in Bangladesh was dismal compared to global trends.

CAMPE Executive Director Rasheda K Chowdhury, in her welcome speech pointed out that though the issues are discussed every years the desired allocation for education remains elusive.

Former National University treasurer Kazi Faruque  Ahmed demanded imparting training to teachers.

BRAC University Emeritus Prof Dr Manzoor Ahmed demanded fixing the perspective of education to achieve national goals.

Director General of Secondary and Higher Education Nehal Ahmed said that soon it would be made compulsory for girl students to join girls clubs in schools. Planning Minister M A Mannan said that plans were underway to re-introduce mid day meal at schools.



