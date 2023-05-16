Severe economic crisis soon due to dollar crunch: Fakhrul







Fakhrul said, "This is the reality. Not only this, all the traders who import daily necessities are also unable to import the goods due to lack of dollars. The main reason for this is that the amount of reserves has decreased so much that it is not possible to buy imported goods now."



"In a few days, this economic crisis will increase," he said and added "When repayment of loan of Padma Bridge and the third terminal of Shahjalal International Airport will start the economic crisis will worsen the crisis."

"Those who have an idea about the economy of Bangladesh know very well that currently Bangladesh is in an extreme economic crisis and the reserve has decreased so much that it is only a matter of time to disclose it before everyone," he added. Mirza Fakhrul said, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina wants to give the impression to the nation that there is no alternative leadership here.



About Japan, USA and UK tour he said, "She wants to convey the impression that the visit has been a complete success. But as far as we know through national and international media, the results of this visit are almost zero."



Mentioning that, "For the last decade Awami League government have identified power sector as the highest sector of their corruption and they have given full indemnity in electricity," Fakhrul said, "Because of this indemnity no one can be questioned, no one can be marked as to how much they are buying without tender, without competition or having to buy quick rental power plant."



About the Prime Minister's speech at the press conference on boycotting the products of the countries that imposed sanctions, Mirza Fakhrul said, "We do not know why she is suddenly complaining about the sanctions after long time. A few days ago, a Russian ship was returned from our port due to the sanction."



"Everyone knows that what Bangladesh buys from the United States. So we can easily understand why Prime Minister refuses to buy product from USA. She is probably irritated we think but do not know about the reason of irritation." BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir said on Monday that the country will plunge into severe economic crisis in the days to come due to the dollar crunch in the country.Fakhrul said, "This is the reality. Not only this, all the traders who import daily necessities are also unable to import the goods due to lack of dollars. The main reason for this is that the amount of reserves has decreased so much that it is not possible to buy imported goods now.""In a few days, this economic crisis will increase," he said and added "When repayment of loan of Padma Bridge and the third terminal of Shahjalal International Airport will start the economic crisis will worsen the crisis.""Those who have an idea about the economy of Bangladesh know very well that currently Bangladesh is in an extreme economic crisis and the reserve has decreased so much that it is only a matter of time to disclose it before everyone," he added. Mirza Fakhrul said, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina wants to give the impression to the nation that there is no alternative leadership here.About Japan, USA and UK tour he said, "She wants to convey the impression that the visit has been a complete success. But as far as we know through national and international media, the results of this visit are almost zero."Mentioning that, "For the last decade Awami League government have identified power sector as the highest sector of their corruption and they have given full indemnity in electricity," Fakhrul said, "Because of this indemnity no one can be questioned, no one can be marked as to how much they are buying without tender, without competition or having to buy quick rental power plant."About the Prime Minister's speech at the press conference on boycotting the products of the countries that imposed sanctions, Mirza Fakhrul said, "We do not know why she is suddenly complaining about the sanctions after long time. A few days ago, a Russian ship was returned from our port due to the sanction.""Everyone knows that what Bangladesh buys from the United States. So we can easily understand why Prime Minister refuses to buy product from USA. She is probably irritated we think but do not know about the reason of irritation."