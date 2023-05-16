It’s for EC to ensure election environment: JP tells EC





Jatiya Party (JP) Secretary General Mujibul Haque Chunnu said on Monday "If there was an atmosphere conducive for elections there would be no need for us to hold meetings with the Election Commission (EC)."



"It's the responsibility of the Election Commission to maintaining conducive environment for elections," a JP team led by him said at a meeting with Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Kazi Habibul Awal and other EC commissioners.



Later, Chunnu told reporters, that the JP team told the CEC, "We fear whether the election will be fair or not. An officer in charge of conducting elections in Barishal is working for the ruling party.