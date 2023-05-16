|
It’s for EC to ensure election environment: JP tells EC
Published : Tuesday, 16 May, 2023
Jatiya Party (JP) Secretary General Mujibul Haque Chunnu said on Monday "If there was an atmosphere conducive for elections there would be no need for us to hold meetings with the Election Commission (EC)."
"It's the responsibility of the Election Commission to maintaining conducive environment for elections," a JP team led by him said at a meeting with Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Kazi Habibul Awal and other EC commissioners.