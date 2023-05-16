Verification of city’s vulnerable buildings kicks off in three months: Rajuk chief





Rajdhani Unnayan Kartripakkha (Rajuk) Chairman Anisur Rahman Miah said on Monday that verification of the capital's 42 vulnerable buildings would begin in three months.



Speaking at a seminar, 'Earthquake Risk Dhaka and responsibility of media' at Dhaka Reporters Unity in the capital he said that steps will be taken to renovate 197 vulnerable buildings after proper evaluation. Local government and Rural Government Minsistar Md Tajul Islam chaired the seminar.



He said that a third party will be appointed to verify the risky buildings.



According to the third party's recommendation risky buildings would demolished and some buildings would be retrofitted, he said. He said that Rajuk was trying to ensure that rules were not violated while constructing new buildings.



He said that Rajik was checking Occupancy Certificate. He said that without Occupancy Certificate no new building would get electricity.



He said that if the owners of Hatirjheel area left some plots, one more service lane could be made to facilitate construction of new buildings. He said that RAJUK demolished 1,419 buildings until March.



He said that 204 buildings were demolished in 2020-21 and 288 in 2021-22.



He said that the cost of demolition was realised from the building owners.

Rajdhani Unnayan Kartripakkha (Rajuk) Chairman Anisur Rahman Miah said on Monday that verification of the capital's 42 vulnerable buildings would begin in three months.Speaking at a seminar, 'Earthquake Risk Dhaka and responsibility of media' at Dhaka Reporters Unity in the capital he said that steps will be taken to renovate 197 vulnerable buildings after proper evaluation. Local government and Rural Government Minsistar Md Tajul Islam chaired the seminar.Rajuk identified 42 buildings as vulnerable and recommended renovation of 197 buildings, said Miah.He said that a third party will be appointed to verify the risky buildings.According to the third party's recommendation risky buildings would demolished and some buildings would be retrofitted, he said. He said that Rajuk was trying to ensure that rules were not violated while constructing new buildings.He said that Rajik was checking Occupancy Certificate. He said that without Occupancy Certificate no new building would get electricity.He said that if the owners of Hatirjheel area left some plots, one more service lane could be made to facilitate construction of new buildings. He said that RAJUK demolished 1,419 buildings until March.He said that 204 buildings were demolished in 2020-21 and 288 in 2021-22.He said that the cost of demolition was realised from the building owners.