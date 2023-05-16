Video
Keep up country’s dev momentum to foil anti-nat’l conspirators: PM

Published : Tuesday, 16 May, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 95

Prime minister Sheikh Hasina on Monday asked the newly appointed public servants to take a vow to maintain the country's development momentum as the defeated forces of 1971 are still hatching conspiracy against the national interests. "This pace of development must not be stopped. Because, the defeated forces of our Liberation War (in 1971) who never wanted our Independence is hatching conspiracy like before. I don't care as I've no fear for my life," she said.

The prime minister said this while addressing the closing ceremony of the 127th, 128th and 129th law and administration training courses at Bangladesh Civil Service Administration Academy in capital's Shahbag area. She also distributed certificates among the participants.

The prime minister mentioned the assassination of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman on August 15, 1975 and frequent attempts on her life as the work of the conspirators.

She said when Bangabandhu started rebuilding the country and taking it ahead in the face of mounting challenges after the Independence tragedy of August 15 took place. "All our aspirations were ruined.

 All our development momentum stopped completely for 29 years (1975-1996 and 2001-2008)," she said.

She asked the officers to ensure that the general public always gets justice. "Make sure that people get rid of drugs, militancy, terrorism and corruption as these menaces destroy a society and families.

 You should keep your eyes open on these issues," she said. Hasina also reiterated her call to the people to maintain austerity and stop wastage of public wealth as the whole world is under economic recession. "We have to maintain austerity considering our economic condition. We have to make optimum use of our resources so that we could maintain our present economic growth," she said.

She said that the positive changes that happened in the last 14 years must not be hindered.

She said that since taking office in 2009 the government has been able to put the country in a dignified place through hard work and sincerity. The PM asked the officers to maintain honesty, love the country and its people in all their work.

In this connection she said that public servants must not forget that their salaries and wages come from the pockets of the farmers, labourers and mass people of this country.    �UNB


« PreviousNext »

