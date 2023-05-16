Video
People in St. Martin’s, Shahporir Dwip living under open sky

Published : Tuesday, 16 May, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 93
Our Correspondent

COX'S BAZAR, May 15: Most of the people after returning to Shahporir Dwip (Island) of Teknaf and Saint Martin's Island are living under the open sky as their homes and hearth have been destroyed by cyclone Mocha.

Some people began rebuilding or renovating their shelters. During visit to the Eastern Jetty Terminal of Saint Martin's on Monday evening, the Daily Observer found that brick-built markets remained intact. But semi-pucca, thatched and tin-shed houses and shops were destroyed or damaged by the cyclone.

Some people, particularly businessmen began  rebuilding their houses and shops.

But a huge number of insolvent people are living  here and there under the open skies.

But, the people who could afford were seen trying to stand on their own.

A majority of the people are, however, waiting for assistance from the government to rebuild life. The homeless people, facing extra misery amid rains demanded assistance so that they can rebuild shelters.


