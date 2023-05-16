People in St. Martin’s, Shahporir Dwip living under open sky







Some people began rebuilding or renovating their shelters. During visit to the Eastern Jetty Terminal of Saint Martin's on Monday evening, the Daily Observer found that brick-built markets remained intact. But semi-pucca, thatched and tin-shed houses and shops were destroyed or damaged by the cyclone.



Some people, particularly businessmen began rebuilding their houses and shops.

But a huge number of insolvent people are living here and there under the open skies.



But, the people who could afford were seen trying to stand on their own.



A majority of the people are, however, waiting for assistance from the government to rebuild life. The homeless people, facing extra misery amid rains demanded assistance so that they can rebuild shelters.



COX'S BAZAR, May 15: Most of the people after returning to Shahporir Dwip (Island) of Teknaf and Saint Martin's Island are living under the open sky as their homes and hearth have been destroyed by cyclone Mocha.Some people began rebuilding or renovating their shelters. During visit to the Eastern Jetty Terminal of Saint Martin's on Monday evening, the Daily Observer found that brick-built markets remained intact. But semi-pucca, thatched and tin-shed houses and shops were destroyed or damaged by the cyclone.Some people, particularly businessmen began rebuilding their houses and shops.But a huge number of insolvent people are living here and there under the open skies.But, the people who could afford were seen trying to stand on their own.A majority of the people are, however, waiting for assistance from the government to rebuild life. The homeless people, facing extra misery amid rains demanded assistance so that they can rebuild shelters.