Councillor Chamely allegedly occupies her brother’s market







The owner of the market and the place, Sirajul Islam, donated it to his son Samsul Islam Lavlu on June 25 in 2001 by registering through Notary Public. As Lavlu died on January 26 this year, her sister Chamely has allegedly started to occupy the market.



After the death of Lavlu, his elder son Syed Asiful Islam Sajal has been looking after the property.

"As I'm the legal successor of my father, I recently permitted my friend Mesbahul Alam to supply water in the market. On May 13, when he went to the market to start the business, Chamely along with her gang members assaulted Misbah physically and threatened him of killing if he did not shove off the business," Sajal told the Daily Observer.



As Chamely has tried to expand her occupation in the market, Sajal held a press conference on Monday at Dhaka University Journalists' Association (DUJA), bringing allegations against his aunt Chamely of forcibly occupying the market and intimidating businessmen by threatening them of throwing them out of the market.



"I will take legal action against her," Sajal said.



On the contrary, Chamely claimed that the papers that Sajal showed to prove their single ownership of the market are fake.



"We are six brothers and sisters. We all have a legal portion in the market," Chamely added.



This correspondent received a phone call recording of a recent conversation between Chamely and Sajal's mother where they discussed that all the brothers and sisters can enjoy the property as all are offspring of Sirajul Islam.



When Sajal was asked about the matter, he expressed his ignorance about the conversation.



Regarding the water supply business, Chamely said, "A number of Bangladesh Chhatra League (BCL) activists of Amar Ekushey Hall unit of the Dhaka University (DU) branch on May 12 and the following day tried to create anarchy in the market over establishing water supply business. As a councillor of the area and owner of the market, I went there. But they assaulted and tried to hit me."



Sources said that the BCL activists went there to support Mesbah as he is a close friend of Mazharul Kabir Shoyon, President of the BCL DU branch.



However, current water supplier in the market Pollob Ahmed told journalists that Ekushey hall BCL activists Ashfaque Sarker Abir, Mahtab Uddin Chowdhury, Abdullah Omar Nasif, Ishraque Ahmed Nafi, Samiul Islam Rafi, Abdur Rahman, Sajjad Hossain Dipu and Ashrab demanded extortion money from their shops.



"As the businessmen refused to give them money, they swooped on us. We informed our councillor. When she came to the spot, the group of the students even assaulted her," Pollob said.



Chamely also lodged a written complaint against the BCL activists with university Vice-Chancellor Prof Md Akhtaruzzaman on May 14 and the Vice-Chancellor forwarded the complaint to Proctor Prof M Maksudur Rahman. Contacted, Prof Maksud said that the matter has been taken into account seriously.

