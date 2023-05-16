Elderly woman dies after being hit by covered van in Dhaka’s Kamalapur







The identity of the deceased could not be known immediately. She used to collect waste on the streets, Motijheel Police Station Sub-Inspector Md Abu Zafar said.



The accident happened around 12:00am on Sunday night.

SI Abu Zafar said the woman was hit by the covered van when she was collecting waste in front of an ATM booth in north Kamalapur.



Later, she was taken to Dhaka Medical College Hospital (DMCH) around 1:00am, where doctors declared her dead.



The body has been sent to the DMCH morgue for autopsy. Efforts are on to identify the deceased, the SI said.



Meanwhile, the covered van has been seized. However, the driver has fled the scene. UNB



