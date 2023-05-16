Workshop on mental health awareness held at DU







The programme was organised in the auditorium of university's Shaheed Sergeant Zahurul Haque Hall on Sunday.



DUAA General Secretary Mollah Md Abu Kawsar inaugurated the programme with Provost of the Zahurul Haque Hall Prof Abdur Rahim in the chair.

DU Student Counseling and Guidance Office Director Prof Mahjabeen Haque presented the concept of mental health and welfare to the students of the hall.



Addressing the programme, a number of psychologists discussed various mental health issues in the workshop as experts.

