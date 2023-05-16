BNCC, scouts to join DNCC mosquito eradication drive







Bangladesh National Cadet Corps (BNCC) and Bangladesh Scouts will work with Dhaka North City Corporation (DNCC) to eliminate mosquitoes to prevent dengue outbreak.To create public awareness among the people, DNCC will conduct awareness activities about dengue.A preparatory meeting in this regard was held at the DNCC Nagar Bhaban on Monday with Mayor Md Atiqul Islam in the chair."We have decided to launch a massive campaign to make people aware and involve them in the prevention of dengue outbreak. BNCC and Scouts will take to the field along with DNCC councillors and officials," he said."I believe dengue control will be possible if a social movement can be formed by raising awareness among the people," added Atiqul.The DNCC mayor on Wednesday (May 17) will join hands with scouts and BNCC to create more awareness among the people to kill mosquitoes in Mirpur area.DNCC Chief Executive Officer Md Selim Reza, BNCC Director General Brig Gen Omar Saadi and National Commissioner of Bangladesh Scouts Kazi Nazmul Haque were present at the time, among others. UNB