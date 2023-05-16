Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 16 May, 2023, 12:26 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home City News

Climate change biggest threat to sustainable development: Hasan

Published : Tuesday, 16 May, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 87

Information and Broadcasting Minister Dr Hasan Mahmud said Bangladesh will continue working to face various environmental challenges, including climate change and biodiversity degradation by using innovative green technology and renewable energy through international and regional cooperation.

"Climate change has emerged as the biggest threat to sustainable development. Extreme temperature, erratic rainfall, floods and drought, intense tropical cyclones, sea-level rise, ocean acidification, etc. are causing severe negative impacts, particularly on the lives and livelihoods of millions of people of the developing countries in the Indo-Pacific region," he said.

The minister said this while taking part in a roundtable discussion titled 'Green Opportunities and Global Challenges' held at the EU Indo-Pacific Ministerial Forum in Stockholm, Sweden on Saturday afternoon, said a release received here on Monday.

Several countries of EU and Indo-Pacific region, including Estonia, Maldives, Denmark and European Commission took part in the discussion.

Dr Hasan said, "Bangladesh, as a littoral country of the Bay of Bengal and Indian Ocean Rim, is ranked the 7th among the most vulnerable countries and it is an innocent victim to climate change though it contributes less than 0.47 percent to global emissions."

Highlighting various programmes taken by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's government to overcome the situation, Dr Hasan, also an environment expert, said since 2010, Bangladesh has been implementing around 800 projects with a funding of 480 million US dollars from own resource-based Bangladesh Climate Trust Fund.

He also informed that the Bangladesh government has been working to ensure maximum use of renewable energy under Mujib Climate Prosperity Plan (MCPP) 2022-2041.

He said, "In COP 26, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina expressed her desire to have 40 percent of our energy from renewable sources. We have achieved the remarkable success of providing access to electricity to over 20 million people by installing more than 6 million solar-home systems - the largest of this kind in the world."

Dr Hasan said, "We are convinced that the European countries are global pioneers in renewable energy innovation and deployment. Bangladesh has responded favourably to the invitation to join the EU's Green Partnership."    BSS


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Elderly woman dies after being hit by covered van in Dhaka’s Kamalapur
Workshop on mental health awareness held at DU
DMP arrests 51 for selling, consuming drugs
BNCC, scouts to join DNCC mosquito eradication drive
19 more Covid cases reported
Climate change biggest threat to sustainable development: Hasan
18 more dengue patients hospitalised
Govt takes up masterplan to prevent river pollution in Dhaka: LGRD Minister


Latest News
Cyclone Mocha: Death toll rises to 29 in Myanmar
2 killed, 17 injured as pickup van overturns in Satkhira
Last respect to Farooque at Shaheed Minar
SSC examinee found hanging in Bogura
2 youths found hanging in single rope
Pele's gilded, turf-lined tomb opens to public in Brazil
Actor Farooque's body arrives in Dhaka
New Zealand hostel fire kills 6
Pressing Russia, US shares nuclear warhead data under treaty
Chinese company to invest $6 million in BEPZA Economic Zone
Most Read News
Legendary actor Farooque passes away
Erdogan takes early lead in crucial Turkish election
Time plea accepted, Samrat's bail extended
HC seeks probe against BFF president, 2 other officials
Girl commits suicide in Kushtia
President, PM express deep shock at death of Farooque
JS budget session begins May 31
Mocha rampage: 3 salt farmers killed in Cox's Bazar
26 killed in Mexico highway crash
Jahangir expelled from AL for life
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft