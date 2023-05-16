Solve the nurses crisis







In our country, three nurses are against one doctor. The number of doctors registered by Bangladesh Medical and Dental Council (BMDC) is approximately 1 lakh 8 thousand.



According to data from the Nursing and Midwifery Council, the country now needs about 325,000 nurses. But there are only 77 thousand registered nurses in the country. As per the World Health Organization (WHO) standards, a country should have 23 nurses for every 10,000 people. But there are only three nurses against every ten thousand people in Bangladesh.

And because of this, a nurse has to take six times more pressure than she should. Overworked nurses in the country are quickly tired. Enthusiasm for work also decreases at some point. This affects medical care. Research has shown that 86 percent of nurses in the country work in unsuitable environments. 70 percent of nurses do not get promotion in their career.



In many cases they also suffer from mental anguish due to institutional conflict. A study found that many nurses suffer from mental anxiety while doing professional work. There is also a need to reduce their stress at work, reducing working hours.



Ashikujaman Syed

Research Assistant, Bioinformatics Research Lab,

Centre for Research Innovation and Development (CRID) Dear SirIn our country, three nurses are against one doctor. The number of doctors registered by Bangladesh Medical and Dental Council (BMDC) is approximately 1 lakh 8 thousand.According to data from the Nursing and Midwifery Council, the country now needs about 325,000 nurses. But there are only 77 thousand registered nurses in the country. As per the World Health Organization (WHO) standards, a country should have 23 nurses for every 10,000 people. But there are only three nurses against every ten thousand people in Bangladesh.And because of this, a nurse has to take six times more pressure than she should. Overworked nurses in the country are quickly tired. Enthusiasm for work also decreases at some point. This affects medical care. Research has shown that 86 percent of nurses in the country work in unsuitable environments. 70 percent of nurses do not get promotion in their career.In many cases they also suffer from mental anguish due to institutional conflict. A study found that many nurses suffer from mental anxiety while doing professional work. There is also a need to reduce their stress at work, reducing working hours.Ashikujaman SyedResearch Assistant, Bioinformatics Research Lab,Centre for Research Innovation and Development (CRID)