Tuesday, 16 May, 2023, 12:25 PM
Concerted efforts needed to limit Dengue outbreak

Published : Tuesday, 16 May, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 151

It's an accepted fact that Dengue has become a part of urban life; starting from the turn of the millennium. This mosquito-borne disease has become a permanent feature of city life with 2019 seeing the worst outbreak with 113,000 people affected all over the country.

Although we are somewhat inured to the impact of Dengue, the health emergency that may result from a lackadaisical approach cannot be ignored.

In the past, a slapdash attitude resulted in a state of panic all over the country, compounded by the usage of ineffective repellents.

Monsoon has not begun as yet but the mosquito menace has already started to irk city dwellers because of the increased accumulation of water, especially from air conditioners.

The biggest threat comes from the water, which drips from the air conditioners installed in apartment buildings. This water falls behind the apartment - usually on to a narrow dimly lit space, not cleaned regularly.

When mosquito menace becomes unbearable, city dwellers are quick to point fingers at the city corporations, forgetting that they also have certain roles to play in fighting the scourge.

The approach towards limiting the spread of Dengue must be multifaceted. While the city corporations need to act now to send out repellent teams, the ward commissioner has to ensure that the area under his/her jurisdiction has received proper supply of repellents.
Health experts have also underlined erratic changes in climate as reasons for the increase of mosquitoes plus the evolution of the Aedis variety.

Common sense states that the repellent used in previous years may not be effective anymore which means, constant monitoring is essential to understand the metamorphosis of the virus carrying mosquitoes.

Also, avoiding unscrupulous manipulation in the tender system to purchase repellents is crucial.  

Coming to the duties of the citizens, the first priority is to look out for stagnant water. Mosquitoes can breed on dirty, putrid water. For obvious reasons, special attention is needed around Hatirjheel area.

On the surface, the water in Hatirjheel does not look too threatening although near the embankments and the boat stoppage points, there are unused boats plus a plethora of disposed items, which, if not cleaned, can become major breeding points for the Aedis variety.

Since last year, the government has been running animation campaigns on TV, aimed at sensitising youngsters - an initiative deserving kudos.

Schools may take up similar campaigns to educate their children through humour based shows and programmes.

The reality is, we may not be able to defeat Dengue totally but through a strategic approach, limit the damage.


