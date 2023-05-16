Four found dead in three districts







RAJARHAT, KURIGRAM: Police recovered the body of an elderly man from a field in Rajarhat Upazila of the district on Sunday night.



The deceased was identified as Azizul Haque, 65, son of late Jahur Uddin, a resident of Rajmollihat Village under Umarmajid Union.

Police sources said locals spotted the body of the man lying in a cropland in Rajmollihat area in the evening and informed the matter to police.



Being informed, police recovered the body at around 10:30 pm. The body bore several injury marks.

However, the law enforcers have detained one Mahfuzar Rahman, 32, in connection with the killing and sent him to jail following a court order.



Locals said the deceased had a longstanding feud with Mahfuzar Rahman. He might have been killed over the issue, they added.



Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Rajarhat Police Station (PS) Abdullahel Jaman confirmed the incident, adding that a murder case was filed with the PS in this regard and the law enforcers are investigating the matter.



SIRAJGANJ: Police recovered the bodies of a man and his wife from their residence in Kamarkhanda Upazila of the district on Sunday noon.



The deceased were identified as Shafiqul Molla, 22, son of Saber Molla, a resident of Choubari Village in the upazila, and his wife Nuri Khatun, 19.



Kamarkhanda PS OC Nur Nabi said Shafiqul along with his wife Nuri went to sleep after having dinner on Saturday night. As they were not responding to anyone's call since the following morning, the family members informed the matter to police.



Being informed, police recovered the bodies of the couple on Sunday noon after breaking open the door of their room and sent those to Sirajganj 250-bed Bangamata Sheikh Fazilatunnesa Mujib General Hospital morgue for autopsies.



Police suspect that Shafiqul might have committed suicide after killing his wife over a family feud.



However, the actual reason behind their death would be known after getting the autopsy reports.

The law enforcers are investigating the matter and legal action will be taken after investigation, the OC added.



BAGHA, RAJSHAHI: The body of a minor girl, who went missing in the Padma River in Bagha Upazila of the district, has been recovered on Sunday noon.



Deceased Laboni Khatun, 8, was the daughter of Shahajamal Lalu, a resident of Atarpara Char under Chakrajapur Union in the upazila. She was a third grader at Atarpara Government Primary School. The body was recovered at around 2 pm from the river near Kheyaghat area of Maniker Char.



According to locals, Laboni along with her cousins went to take bath in the river on Saturday afternoon, and drowned. She had been missing since then.



Later on, locals spotted the body near Kheyaghat area of Maniker Char at noon on Sunday.