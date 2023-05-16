BCL leader surrenders to police after killing wife







JHALAKATI, May 15: A local leader of Bangladesh Chhatra League (BCL) has been surrendered to police after killing his wife in the district town on Monday.The deceased was identified as Saima Parvin Tanha, an honours first year student of Jhalakati Government College. She was the daughter of Shahadat Talukder of Teenpatti Road area in the town.Police sources said Ali Imam Khan Anu, son of Didar Hossain Nanna of Fakirbari area in the town and vice-president of District Unit BCL, secretly got married with Tanha about two years back. Tanha gotinvolved in an extramarital affair with a youth recently. Following this, Anu called her at Jhalakati Echo Park in the town at around 11 am. The couple had an altercation there. At one stage of the altercation, Anu stabbed his wife, leaving her dead on the spot. After the murder, he confessed the killing through social media and surrendered to the police.Later on, police recovered the body of Tanha.Additional Superintend of Police (Jhalakati Sadar Cirlcle) Mahitul Islam confirmed the incident.