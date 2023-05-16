|
BCL leader surrenders to police after killing wife
|
JHALAKATI, May 15: A local leader of Bangladesh Chhatra League (BCL) has been surrendered to police after killing his wife in the district town on Monday.
The deceased was identified as Saima Parvin Tanha, an honours first year student of Jhalakati Government College. She was the daughter of Shahadat Talukder of Teenpatti Road area in the town.
Police sources said Ali Imam Khan Anu, son of Didar Hossain Nanna of Fakirbari area in the town and vice-president of District Unit BCL, secretly got married with Tanha about two years back. Tanha got
Later on, police recovered the body of Tanha.
Additional Superintend of Police (Jhalakati Sadar Cirlcle) Mahitul Islam confirmed the incident.