Tuesday, 16 May, 2023, 12:24 PM
Home Countryside

Two unnatural deaths in two districts

Published : Tuesday, 16 May, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 48
Our Correspondents

Two men have died in separate unnatural incidents in two districts- Gopalganj and Barishal, recently.

GOPALGANJ: A construction worker died after falling from the rooftop of an under-construction building in Kashiani Upazila of the district on Thursday.

The deceased was identified as Bayjid Sheikh, 30, son of late Jalil Sheikh, a resident of Shukurhata Village of Alfadanga Upazila in Faridpur District.

Locals said Bayjid Sheikh suddenly fell down from the second floor of the under-construction building of Syed Morad Hossain in the area while he was doing electrical work, which left him critically injured.

Locals rescued him and took to Kashiani Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor declared him dead.

Officer-in-Charge of Kashiani Police Station (PS) Muhammad Feroz Alam confirmed the incident.

BARISHAL: A fish trader, who was cheated by a gang of fraudsters in Agailjhara Upazila of the district, died at Sher-e-Bangla Medical College Hospital (SBMCH).

Deceased Sunil Samaddar, 52, son of Ram Samaddar, was a resident of Goila Village in the upazila.

It was known that a gang of fraudsters sprayed drugs at Sunil and Syed Sarwar Hossain while they were returning home from Barishal riding on a bus, which left the duo senseless. The fraudsters fled the scene immediately after taking their valuables.

Later on, they were taken to the SBMCH, where Sunil died while undergoing treatment.
 
Agailjhara PS Inspector (Investigation) Mazharul Islam confirmed the incident.


