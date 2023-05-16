Video
Home Countryside

Low paddy price frustrates farmers at Chirirbandar

Published : Tuesday, 16 May, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 51
Our Correspondent

CHIRIRBANDAR, DINAJPUR, May 15: A Tk 900-1,000 price per maund of new Boro paddy is fading smile of farmers in Chirirbandar Upazila of the district.

Farmers of the upazila started to smile seeing bumper yielding of their major yearly crop. But their delight has been turned into agony due to unexpected low market price.

According to field sources, in a faded spirit farmers are carrying out their cutting and threshing activities. A visit found farmers and labourers bringing paddy from fields to homes by shoulders and vans. Drying paddy and straw on open fields was seen.

According to sources at the Department of Agriculture Extension-Chirirbandar, this season, Boro paddy was cultivated on 19,625 hectares of land in 12 unions of the upazila. New Jherashail-90, BRRI-89, 92, high yielding-29, BRRI-28, and 29 were farmed mostly.

A farmer of Nanderai Village Mahsin Ali said, "I cultivated various species of Boro including BRRI-28 and Jheera-90 on four bighas. I have sold BRRI-28 at Tk 900 per maund. All prices have gone up but the paddy only. This year' per bigha irrigation was Tk 3,000 against last year's Tk 2,000. Per bag DAP fertiliser price has increased to Tk 1,200 against last year's Tk 850.

Per bigha cutting cost stands at Tk 7,000-8,000. How we will be benefitted! We cultivate paddy for own needs and for fodder."

On condition of anonymity a sub-assistant agriculture officer said, "The government has started purchasing paddy at a higher price, how many farmers can give paddy? We are advising farmers for farming high-yielding paddy, so that they can be benefitted."

Chirirbandar Upazila Agriculture Officer Johra Sultana said, the good weather has facilitated the bumper Boro yielding; farmers are not facing any labourer crisis; paddy cutting is taking place through harvester; and the cutting will finish within next two/three weeks.


