Three arrested in rape cases in Sherpur, Feni







NALITABARI, SHERPUR: A man has been arrested from Jamalpur Sadar Upazila in a case filed for raping a girl in Nalitabari Upazila of the district.



The arrested is Alal Uddin, 32, a resident in Nalitabari Upazila.

According to sources, Alal Uddin raped a girl in Toalkuchi Village in Nalitabari Upazila on February 17 last. Later on, the victim's mother lodged a case with Nalitabari Police Station (PS) in this regard.



The accused went into hiding soon after the incident.



On Friday afternoon, a team of Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) conducted a drive in Tulsipur Bazar in Sadar Upazila of Jamalpur District, and arrested Alal Uddin.



However, the arrested was handed over to Nalitabari PS.



FENI: Two young men were arrested for raping a disabled teenage girl in Sonagazi Upazila.



The arrested persons are: Shakib, 21, son of Abdur Rob of Char Khandaker Village under Sonagazi Sadar Union, and Razib, 20, son of Etim Ali of Dakshin Charkandia Village.



Police and local sources said Shakib and Razib took the girl, 15, to a maize field in Dakshin Charkandia area at around 12pm on Thursday, and forcibly raped her there.



Sensing the matter, locals caught the duo and handed them over to police.



The victim's father, later, lodged a case with Sonagazi Model PS in this regard.



Officer-in-Charge of the PS Mohammad Khaled Hossain confirmed the matter.



Three men have been arrested in different rape cases in separate drives in two districts- Sherpur and Feni, in two days.NALITABARI, SHERPUR: A man has been arrested from Jamalpur Sadar Upazila in a case filed for raping a girl in Nalitabari Upazila of the district.The arrested is Alal Uddin, 32, a resident in Nalitabari Upazila.According to sources, Alal Uddin raped a girl in Toalkuchi Village in Nalitabari Upazila on February 17 last. Later on, the victim's mother lodged a case with Nalitabari Police Station (PS) in this regard.The accused went into hiding soon after the incident.On Friday afternoon, a team of Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) conducted a drive in Tulsipur Bazar in Sadar Upazila of Jamalpur District, and arrested Alal Uddin.However, the arrested was handed over to Nalitabari PS.FENI: Two young men were arrested for raping a disabled teenage girl in Sonagazi Upazila.The arrested persons are: Shakib, 21, son of Abdur Rob of Char Khandaker Village under Sonagazi Sadar Union, and Razib, 20, son of Etim Ali of Dakshin Charkandia Village.Police and local sources said Shakib and Razib took the girl, 15, to a maize field in Dakshin Charkandia area at around 12pm on Thursday, and forcibly raped her there.Sensing the matter, locals caught the duo and handed them over to police.The victim's father, later, lodged a case with Sonagazi Model PS in this regard.Officer-in-Charge of the PS Mohammad Khaled Hossain confirmed the matter.