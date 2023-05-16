Twelve people murdered in 12 districts







BHOLA: A housewife was allegedly hacked to death by miscreants at her home in Sadar Upazila of the district on Monday morning.



The deceased was identified as Kulsum Begum, wife of Tasir Majhi, a resident of Purba Elisha area.



Being informed, police recovered the body of the woman and sent it to Bhola Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy.



Elisha Police Investigation Centre In-Charge Golam Mostafa said Kulsum Begum was hacked to death by sharp weapon.



However, legal action will be taken in this regard, the official added.



JHENIDAH: Two people including a woman have been murdered in separate incidents in Sadar Upazila of the district in three days.



An easy-bike driver was allegedly stabbed to death by muggers in the upazila early Monday.



The deceased was identified as Sakhawat Biswas, 35, son of Lutfar Biswas, a resident of Dighal Village under Shailkupa Upazila in the district.



Police sources said deceased Sakhawat Biswas was returning his home in Dighal Village carrying three passengers on board on his easy-bike from Jhenidah Town at early hours. On the way, when they reached Joy Bangla Bridge adjacent to Chapri Village, a gang of muggers stopped the easy-bike.



At that time, the three passengers who were in the easy-bike escaped, but the muggers stabbed Sakhawat to death with sharp knives. When locals came forward to save Shakwat the muggers fled.



Being informed, police recovered the body from the scene and sent it to Jhenidah Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy.



Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Jhenidah Sadar Police Station (PS) Sheikh Mohammad Sohel Rana confirmed the incident, adding that the law enforcers are trying to arrest those involved in the killing.



On the other hand, a housewife was reportedly beaten to death by his husband in Arappur area in the district town on Saturday evening.



Deceased Seema Khatun, 24, was the wife of Johurul Islam. The couple used to live in a rented house in Arappur area in the district town.



According to local sources, Johurul was a drug addict, and Seema had a family dispute with him for a long time following the issue. As sequel to it, in the evening, Johurul started beating his wife and at one stage of his torture, he hit Seema on her head with a brick, which left Seema critically injured. Johurul absconded from the scene immediately.



Neighbours rescued injured Seema and took her to Jhenidah Sadar Hospital, where she succumbed to her injuries at night while undergoing treatment.



Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to the hospital morgue for an autopsy.

Jhenidah Sadar PS OC Sheikh Mohammad Sohel Rana confirmed the incident, adding that the law enforcers are trying to arrest the accused.



GOPALGANJ: A man was hacked to death allegedly by his drug-addict son in Kazir Bazar area of Charmanikdah Village under Sadar Upazila in the district on Saturday.



The deceased was identified as Ismail Kazi, 58, son of Taijel Kazi, a resident of Charmanikdah Village in the upazila.



Elder son of the deceased Selim Kazi said his younger brother Alim Kazi, 25, was a drug addict. However, his father refused to give money to Alim to buy narcotics.



Following this, Alim and his father were locked into an altercation at around 7:30 am. At one stage of the altercation, Alim attacked his father with sharp weapon as he allegedly refused to pay money to buy drugs, which left Ismail Kazi seriously injured.



The injured was rescued and taken to Gopalganj Sadar Hospital, where the on-duty doctor declared him dead.



Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to the hospital morgue for an autopsy.



Sub-Inspector of Gopalganj Sadar PS Obaidul Quader confirmed the incident, adding that legal action will be taken in this regard.



BRAHMANBARIA: A woman was allegedly hacked to death by her husband in Sarail Upazila of the district early Saturday.



The deceased was identified as Nayan Tara, 35, wife of Chan Mustafa, a resident of Dharanti area in the upazila.



Police, however, arrested the accused Chan Mustafa from his home in this connection.



According to local sources, Chan Mustafa and his wife Nayan Tara got into an argument over a family dispute early in the morning. At one stage of the quarrel, Mustafa hacked his wife Nayan Tara with a sharp knife in front of their child. Nayan Tara died on the spot.



Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Brahmanbaria Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy.



Sarail PS OC Aslam Hossain confirmed the incident, adding that necessary steps will be taken in this regard.



PATGRAM, LALMONIRHAT: A young man was allegedly strangled to death by his drunken friend in Patgram Upazila of the district early Saturday.



The deceased was identified as Rafiqul Islam, 22, son of Riaz Uddin, hailed from Birganj Upazila in Dinajpur District.



Police, however, arrested the accused Ayub Ali, 26, in this connection.



According to police and local sources, two friends Ayub Ali and Rafiqul Islam came to visit Dahgram under Patgram Upazila in Lalmonirhat riding by an auto-rickshaw from Dinajpur. On Friday night, the two went to border area crossing the Teesta River and drank Indian liquor.



At one stage, Ayub Ali strangled Rafiqul to death by twisting a rope around.



On information, police recovered the body from the scene and arrested Ayub.

Patgram PS OC Omar Faruk confirmed the incident.



GHORAGHAT, DINAJPUR: A housewife was allegedly killed by her husband and the members of her in-law's family in Ghoraghat Upazila of the district on Friday night.



The deceased was identified as Monira Begum, 24, wife of Shakhawat Hossain, a resident of Narayanpur Noyapara Village under No. 3 Singra Union in the upazila. She was the daughter of Abdul Momin of Deogram Village in the upazila.



Local and the deceased's family sources said Monira Begum got married with Shakhawat Hossain, 33, son of Mamunur Rashid of Narayanpur area, about five years back. A feud had been going on in between Monira and in-laws for the last couple of days. Following this, Monira was beaten by her husband and the members of her in-law's family on Friday night, which left her critically injured.



She was, later, taken to Ghoraghat Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor declared her dead.



Being informed, police recovered the body on Saturday morning and sent it to Dinajpur M Abdur Rahim Medical College Hospital morgue for an autopsy.



The body bore several injury marks on its different parts.



However, the law enforcers have arrested the deceased's mother-in-law Sakina Begum, 60, for interrogation.



The deceased's father Abdul Momin lodged a murder case with Ghoraghat PS in this regard.



Ghoraghat PS OC Abu Hasan Kabir confirmed the incident.



NARAIL: A man was hacked to death reportedly by his rivals in Kalia Upazila of the district on Friday afternoon.



The incident took place in Telidanga Village of the upazila at around 11 am.



The deceased was identified as Aminur Khaki, 32, son of Sona Mia Khaki, a resident of the same village. He has a local medical centre in neighbouring Chander Char village market.



According to local sources, a group of 15 to 20 members led by one Gaffar Sheikh ambushed on him with local weapons and stabbed him over privious enmity, leaving him critically injured.



Locals took him to Narail Sadar Hospital, where the on-duty doctor referred him to Khulna Medical College Hospital (KMCH) following the deterioration of his condition. Later on, he succumbed to his injuries at the KMCH in the afternoon while undergoing treatment.



Meanwhile, when the news of Aminur's death spread out, several houses of the opposing party were vandalised and looted by the angry mob.



The Naragati PS OC said being informed, additional police were sent to the scene and the body was kept at the hospital morgue for an autopsy.



Police brought the situation under control and they are trying to arrest the accused, the OC added.



PEKUA, COX'S BAZAR: A woman was fatally stabbed by her husband in front of their son in Pekua Upazila of the district on Friday evening over family dispute.



The woman is Saleha Begum, 25, of Sikdarpara area of Kaiyear Beel Union of Kutubdia Upazila. After the incident, husband of the victim Raziulla, son of Shamsul Alam of the same area, was detained.



Locals said Saleha and her younger sister Tanjina Afrin, 22, were going to their Kutubdia house riding on a CNG-run auto-rickshaw. When they reached Baimakhali area, Raziulla riding motorcycle stopped the CNG at around 6:30pm, and stabbed his wife Saleha with a knife indiscriminately in front of their son Rajin.



Sister of the victim Tanjina was also injured as she tried to save Saleha. Locals detained Raziullah after the incident and handed him over to police.



Locals rescued the injured and took them to Pekua Upazila Health Complex, and later, she was shifted to Chattogram Medical College Hospital.



Inspector (Investigation) of Pekua PS Sudipta Sekhar Bhattacharyya said being informed, police arrested the accused and seized the knife used in attack.



Legal action will be taken in this regard, the official added.



HABIGANJ: A fish trader was allegedly beaten to death by his opponent in Bahubal Upazila of the district on Thursday night.



The deceased was identified asw Mosabbir Mia, 20, son of Abdus Sattar, a resident of Tarapasha Village of the upazila.



According to locals, deceased Mosabbir Mia had an altercation with Sahar Mia, a resident of the same village, over a previous enmity in the evening at Katiadi Bazar. At one stage, Sahar Mia beat Moabbir with a stick, leaving him seriously injured.



Locals rescued Moshabbir and took to Habiganj Sadar Hospital, where the on-duty doctor declared him dead.



Bahubal Model PS OC Rakibul Islam Khan confirmed the incident, adding that legal action will be taken in this regard.



BAGMARA, RAJSHAHI: A man was murdered by his rivals in Bagmara Upazila of the district.



The deceased was identified as Asadul Islam, 32, son of Mofiz Uddin, a resident of Bangalpara Village under Sreepur Union in the upazila.



Local and the deceased's family sources said school teacher Mokhed Ali had a quarrel with his neighbour Imran Hossain on Tuesday night. Hearing the news, Asadul, younger brother of Mokhed Ali, came forward to protect his brother. At that time, Imran attacked on Asadul and hit him with bamboo stick, leaving him severely injured.



Injured Asadul was rescued and taken to Bagmara Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor referred him to Rajshahi Medical College Hospital (RMCH) following the deterioration of his condition.



Later on, Asadul succumbed to his injuries at the RMCH at around 7 am on Thursday while undergoing treatment.



Bagmara PS OC Aminul Islam confirmed the incident, adding a case was filed in this regard and the law enforcers are trying to arrest the accused.



CHHATAK, SUNAMGANJ: A man, who was injured in a clash in between two groups of villagers in Chhatak Upazila of the district, died at Sylhet MAG Osmani Medical College Hospital on Thursday morning.



Deceased Salam Mia, 32, a resident of Saudergaon Village under Jawa Bazar Union in the upazila.



Jawa Bazar Police Investigation Centre In-Charge Inspector Ahmed Ullah said Khan Group and Sheikh Group of the area were locked in a clash in Saudergaon Village on May 4 last, which left at least 100 people injured.



Of the injured, Salam Mia was taken to Sylhet MAG Osmani Medical College Hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries at around 7:30 am on Thursday while undergoing treatment.



Necessary steps will be taken in this regard, the official added.



SREENAGAR, MUNSHIGANJ: A man was allegedly murder by his wife over family dispute in Sreenagar Upazila of the district recently.



Deceased Chhalim Sheikh, 60, son of Awal Sheikh, was a resident of Baroikhali Village in the upazila.

Police and local sources said Chhalim Sheikh and his wife Rokhsana Begum, 50, were locked in a quarrel over trivial issue in Baroikhali area at the noon of May 9 last. At one stage of the quarrel, they started beating each other, which left Chhalim Sheikh dead on the spot.



Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Munshiganj Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy.



However, locals caught Rokhsana and handed her over to police.



Sreenagar PS Inspector (Investigation) Md Quamruzzaman confirmed the incident, adding that a case was filed in this regard.

