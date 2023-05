DAULATPUR, KUSHTIA, May 15: A teenage girl has reportedly committed suicide by hanging herself in Mirpur Upazila of the district on Sunday night.



DAULATPUR, KUSHTIA, May 15: A teenage girl has reportedly committed suicide by hanging herself in Mirpur Upazila of the district on Sunday night.The deceased was identified as Hafsa Khatun, 19, daughter of Edris Mondal, a resident of Charmail Tatibandho area under Baruipara Union.Seema Khatun, mother of the deceased, said, "Her dream was to become a doctor. She committed suicide by hanging herself on Sunday evening as she did not get chance in medical college."Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Kushtia General Hospital morgue for an autopsy.