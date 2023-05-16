Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 16 May, 2023, 12:24 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Foreign News

Biden ‘optimistic’ on debt talks with Republicans as default looms

Published : Tuesday, 16 May, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 53

REHOBOTH BEACH, May 15: President Joe Biden said Sunday he remains "optimistic" about finding an agreement with his Republican opponents to raise the US debt limit and avoid a default, which his administration warned would cause "catastrophic" consequences.

Congressional Republicans are demanding budget cuts in exchange for lifting the US borrowing limit, while the White House has insisted for months that the nation's credit should not be up for negotiation.

Alarm bells are meanwhile ringing over the possibility of a first-ever US default, with uncertainty over the actual date the government would stop being able to pay its bills. The two sides have remained at an impasse despite weeks of warnings from government officials and bankers that a default could unleash drastic consequences, including a possible recession and likely global financial         contagion.    AFP



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Biden ‘optimistic’ on debt talks with Republicans as default looms
Russia says S Africa military delegation visiting Moscow
Protests against Pak top judge as Imran back in court
France pledges more military aid as Zelensky makes surprise visit to meet Macron
G-7 leaders ‘reflect outreach to developing countries, worries over China, Russia’
Imran Khan calls for nationwide protests
Cyclone Mocha floods Myanmar port city, sparing major refugee camps
Gaza truce holds as Palestinians, Israelis count deadly cost


Latest News
Cyclone Mocha: Death toll rises to 29 in Myanmar
2 killed, 17 injured as pickup van overturns in Satkhira
Last respect to Farooque at Shaheed Minar
SSC examinee found hanging in Bogura
2 youths found hanging in single rope
Pele's gilded, turf-lined tomb opens to public in Brazil
Actor Farooque's body arrives in Dhaka
New Zealand hostel fire kills 6
Pressing Russia, US shares nuclear warhead data under treaty
Chinese company to invest $6 million in BEPZA Economic Zone
Most Read News
Legendary actor Farooque passes away
Erdogan takes early lead in crucial Turkish election
Time plea accepted, Samrat's bail extended
HC seeks probe against BFF president, 2 other officials
Girl commits suicide in Kushtia
President, PM express deep shock at death of Farooque
JS budget session begins May 31
Mocha rampage: 3 salt farmers killed in Cox's Bazar
26 killed in Mexico highway crash
Jahangir expelled from AL for life
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft