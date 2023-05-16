Russia says S Africa military delegation visiting Moscow







MOSCOW, May 15: The commander of South Africa's ground forces is in Moscow for talks, Russian news agencies said Monday, days after Washington accused Pretoria of secretly providing arms to Russia.Lieutenant General Lawrence Mbatha is heading a delegation that discussed "issues relating to military cooperation and interaction" with their Russian counterparts, the agencies said, citing the Russian defence ministry.Last Thursday the US ambassador to Pretoria Reuben Brigety said that the United States believed weapons and ammunition had been laden onto a Russian freighter that docked at a Cape Town naval base in December. AFP