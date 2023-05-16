France pledges more military aid as Zelensky makes surprise visit to meet Macron







Ukraine's Volodymyr Zelenskyy and France's Emmanuel Macron met for about three hours at the French presidential Elysee Palace - an encounter kept under wraps until shortly before the Ukrainian leader's arrival in Paris from Germany on a French government jet, extending his multi-stop European tour.



With Ukraine planning to go on the offensive hoping to retake Russian-occupied territory, military aid was a top agenda item. Macron's office said France will supply dozens of light tanks and armored vehicles "in the weeks ahead," without giving specific numbers. Also promised were more air defense systems, but again details weren't made public. AP PARIS, May 15: France pledged additional military aid for Ukraine on Sunday, including light tanks, armored vehicles, training for soldiers and other assistance as the Ukrainians gear up for a counteroffensive against Russian forces, following surprise talks in Paris between the Ukrainian and French presidents.Ukraine's Volodymyr Zelenskyy and France's Emmanuel Macron met for about three hours at the French presidential Elysee Palace - an encounter kept under wraps until shortly before the Ukrainian leader's arrival in Paris from Germany on a French government jet, extending his multi-stop European tour.With Ukraine planning to go on the offensive hoping to retake Russian-occupied territory, military aid was a top agenda item. Macron's office said France will supply dozens of light tanks and armored vehicles "in the weeks ahead," without giving specific numbers. Also promised were more air defense systems, but again details weren't made public. AP