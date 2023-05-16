Video
Tuesday, 16 May, 2023, 12:23 PM
G-7 leaders ‘reflect outreach to developing countries, worries over China, Russia’

Published : Tuesday, 16 May, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 101

TOKYO, May 15: This week's summit of the Group of Seven wealthy democracies in Hiroshima will include eight other guest nations, part of a complicated, high-stakes diplomatic gambit meant to settle the world's most serious crises.

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida has invited South Korea, Australia, India, Brazil, Vietnam, Indonesia, Comoros and the Cook Islands.

Kishida hopes this mix of countries will help efforts to stand up to China's assertiveness and Russia's invasion of Ukraine, according to analysts. He also wants stronger ties with US allies and with developing nations and to make progress on working toward a nuclear-free world, something that looks increasingly difficult amid North Korean and Russian nuclear threats.

Here's a look at what to expect as the rich world leaders welcome these guest countries:

As their top diplomats did last month in a meeting in Nagano, Japan, the leaders of the G-7 nations - the United States, Japan, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Canada, Italy and the European Union - will try to form a unified front against Chinese threats to Taiwan and Russia's war on Ukraine.

 "The G-7 is committed to upholding the international order, and most of its members are in Europe, so supporting Ukraine against Russia's invasion is a top priority," said Leif-Eric Easley, a professor at Ewha University in Seoul.

"As the pillar of the G-7 in Asia, Japan is particularly focused on updating the international order to cope with the rise of China," Easley said. "The Kishida government's agenda and special invitations for the Hiroshima summit reflect an effort not to contain China but to expand the international coalition defending standards for state behavior."

The eight guest nations have complex political and economic ties with China and Russia.

India is part of the Quad group of four Indo-Pacific nation, which also includes the United States, Japan and Australia. China has accused that group of representing an "Asian NATO." On the Russia-Ukraine war, India has abstained several times from voting on U.N. resolutions against Moscow, though it has stressed the need for diplomacy on ending the war. It's boosted its imports of Russian oil.    AP


