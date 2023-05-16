Bangladesh end ODI Super League as 3rd top side

The ICC ODI Super league for the World Cup 2023 came to an end on Sunday with the 3rd of the three-match ODI series between Bangladesh and Ireland.





13 teams competed to secure eight spots for the 10-team ODI World Cup scheduled to be held between October 5 and November 19 this year in India. The rest two teams will be determined by qualifier round.





All the teams played 24 matches home and away basis and New Zealand ended the two-year long event as the leading side bagging 175 points by virtue of 16 wins and five defeats. They shared points three occasions.



England and Bangladesh are following Kiwis as both the three Lions and the Tigers are occupying 155 points correspondingly. England however, are on two because of higher net run rate.









They ended with +0.98 while Bangladesh finished with +0.22 run rates.





India, the hosts of the forthcoming World Cup, are sitting just below the Tigers holding 139 points. Pakistan (130), Australia (120), Afghanistan (115) and South Africa (98) are the rest directly qualifying sides of the event.







The just late bilateral series was the determinant of the 8th side. A 3-0 win for Ireland could pull them to the World Cup directly legging Proteas behind.







The hope of the Irish however, ended in the series starter, which was washed away. Irish therefore, need to play the qualifier to play in the World Cup main stage.







Beside Ireland, two-time World Champions West Indies, World Cup 1996 champions Sri Lanka and African cricket power Zimbabwe will compete with ICC associate teams to confirm their spots in India World Cup.





Zimbabwe will host the Qualifier between June 18 and July 9 where the Netherlands, Scotland, Nepal, Oman USA and UAE will join with Zimbabwe, West Indies, Sri Lanka and Ireland.