Bangladesh lose dress rehearsals of finals to India

Bangabandhu IHF Challenge Women's Trophy Both Bangladesh Under-17 (youth) and Under-19 (junior) teams lost to India in the dress rehearsals in the last match of the round on the third day in the four-nation Bangabandhu IHF Challenge Trophy for Women's (Youth & Junior) at the Capt M Monsur Ali National Handball Stadium at Paltan in Dhaka.







Bangladesh and India had already confirmed their spot in the finals in the respective sections and the Monday matches were merely a formality to decide the group champions.







After the group phase matches, Bangladesh youth and junior teams won two out of three matches while favourite India youth and junior teams won all their respective group three matches.





The final of both groups will be held on Wednesday at the same venue.







On that day, the Bangladesh youth team go down fighting a 33-43 goals loss while the Bangladesh junior team suffered an 18-40 goals defeat to the Indian youth and junior teams respectively.





Despite the day's defeat, the Bangladesh U-17 team's coach Dalia Akter was found happy with the performance of her girls.





She said: "Two of my important players could not play today's match due to injury. Moreover, we have got only one month of preparation for the tournament.







As such the girls played absolutely very well against a team like India because India has been playing handball for a long time and they are very experienced. We also put up a fierce fight with them. I'll make some changes in strategy against this team in the final and I think these girls have the potential to play better,"







On the day, one more match was also held at the same venue, Maldives won both their respective sections against Nepal. The Maldives youth team beat the Nepal youth team by 42-11 goals while the Maldives junior team suffered a defeat.