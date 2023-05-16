Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 16 May, 2023, 12:23 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

Australian spin king Lyon warns England over Ashes boundary ploy

Published : Tuesday, 16 May, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 116

SYDNEY, MAY 15: Australian spin king Nathan Lyon dismissed concerns Monday that England could use short boundaries for the upcoming Ashes to supercharge their attacking "Bazball" strategy, saying it worked both ways.

The Times in London reported this month that the hosts had discussed bringing in the boundary ropes to the minimum 59 metres permitted by the International Cricket Council.

That would help England's explosive top-order batsmen punish Australia's bowling attack, spearheaded by Lyon, Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc and Josh Hazlewood.

But 119-Test veteran Lyon pointed out that Australia's batsmen would also profit.

"Travis Head's pretty excited about the 59-metre boundaries as well," Lyon told cricket.com.au.
Off-spinner Lyon, who has taken 482 Test wickets -- 101 of them against old foes England -- is relishing facing the fearless approach of captain Ben Stokes and the rest of England's batsmen.

"I've planned for that and I'm excited by that challenge," Lyon said.

"I want to challenge myself against the best players, and this brand of cricket they're playing is certainly bringing the crowds back.

"I've been hit for six... it must be getting close to 300 (times) now for me.

"I'm not worried by it at all, I'm not scared by it. It provides a chance (of taking wickets) in my eyes."

Since New Zealand's Brendon McCullum took over as coach and Stokes as skipper, England have turbo-charged the way they play.

They have adopted an aggressive strategy to apply pressure and keep crowds entertained.

England head into the five-Test series, starting on June 16 at Edgbaston in Birmingham, having lost the 2021-22 Ashes in Australia 4-0.

Star England seamer Stuart Broad ruffled feathers last month when he claimed the result didn't count in his mind because strict Covid rules made it impossible for the team to function normally during the tour.

But Lyon countered: "One hundred percent I'm counting that, that was a 4-0 victory to Australia."     �AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Bangladesh end ODI Super League as 3rd top side
Match win from tricky situation is a confidence booster: Tamim
Bangladesh lose dress rehearsals of finals to India
Australian spin king Lyon warns England over Ashes boundary ploy
Pakistan U19 beat Bangladesh by 80 runs
Afghanistan name spin-packed squad for Sri Lanka ODIs
England's Anderson suffers groin injury ahead of Ashes
Abahani face Sheikh Russel in 2nd semifinal today


Latest News
Cyclone Mocha: Death toll rises to 29 in Myanmar
2 killed, 17 injured as pickup van overturns in Satkhira
Last respect to Farooque at Shaheed Minar
SSC examinee found hanging in Bogura
2 youths found hanging in single rope
Pele's gilded, turf-lined tomb opens to public in Brazil
Actor Farooque's body arrives in Dhaka
New Zealand hostel fire kills 6
Pressing Russia, US shares nuclear warhead data under treaty
Chinese company to invest $6 million in BEPZA Economic Zone
Most Read News
Legendary actor Farooque passes away
Erdogan takes early lead in crucial Turkish election
Time plea accepted, Samrat's bail extended
HC seeks probe against BFF president, 2 other officials
Girl commits suicide in Kushtia
President, PM express deep shock at death of Farooque
JS budget session begins May 31
Mocha rampage: 3 salt farmers killed in Cox's Bazar
26 killed in Mexico highway crash
Jahangir expelled from AL for life
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft