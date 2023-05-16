Video
Pakistan U19 beat Bangladesh by 80 runs

Published : Tuesday, 16 May, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 138

Pakistan Under-19 team secured an 80-run victory against Bangladesh in the fifth and final youth ODI to take the series 4-1 at Shaheed Kamruzzaman Stadium in Rajshahi on Monday.

The visitors won the first two matches by nine wickets and 78 runs before Bangladesh youngsters hit back with four-wicket victory in the third game.

However Pakistan thereafter claimed an eight-wicket win the fourth ODI to confirm the series. Pakistan youths also won the only youth Test by 10 wickets ahead of the ODI series.

Electing to bat first, Pakistan put up 244-8 with Hamza Nawaz leading the charge with 72. Opener Shahzaib Khan continued his rich vein of form, hitting 67 and Arafat Minhaz scored 40.

For Bangladesh, Mahfuzur Rahman Rabby snapped up 4-42 while Akanto Sheikh took 2-47.
The Bangladeshi batters demonstrated an insipid batting show again to be wrapped up for 164 in 36.3 overs. Shihab Jamed made team-high 56 and captain Ahrar Amin scored 53.

Ali Asfand and Arafat Minhaz grabbed three wickets apiece to rattle Bangladeshi batting line up. They were ably supported by Sajjad Ali who bagged 2-36.

The two teams now will play the only T20 of the series, to be held on May 17 at the same venue. Pakistan will leave the country on May 18.     �BSS


« PreviousNext »

