Tuesday, 16 May, 2023, 12:23 PM
Afghanistan name spin-packed squad for Sri Lanka ODIs

Published : Tuesday, 16 May, 2023 at 12:00 AM

KABUL, MAY 15: Afghanistan on Monday named a squad packed with spin bowlers for the three-match one-day series in Sri Lanka next month, with one eye on this year's World Cup in India.

Ace spinner Rashid Khan and experienced spinning allrounder Mohammad Nabi will be assisted by Mujeeb Ur Rahman and fast-rising Noor Ahmad on the Sri Lanka tour.

The quartet is also slated to play a key role in Afghanistan's World Cup campaign in October and November.

"We have selected a strong squad and it's good to have a couple of young faces for the series with an aim to build up for the ICC Cricket World Cup," Afghanistan Cricket Board chairman Mirwais Ashraf said.

"We are looking for every possible opportunity to build a good combination of the team," he added in a statement.
Hashmatullah Shahidi will skipper the squad on the Sri Lanka tour where Afghanistan will play matches on June 2, 4 and 7, all in Hambantota.    �AFP


