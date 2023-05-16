Abahani face Sheikh Russel in 2nd semifinal today

Abahani Limited Dhaka face Sheikh Russel Krira Chakra in the second semifinal of Federation Cup football scheduled to be held today (Tuesday) at Shaheed Dhirendranath Datta Stadium in Cumilla.





The match kicks off at 3.15 pm.





The winners' of the second semifinal will play the final match against Mohammedan Sporting Club, who earlier confirmed their spot of final beating Bashundhara Kings by 2-1 goals in the first semifinal match. The final will be held on May 30.





Earlier, Abahani Limited beat Lieutenant Sheikh Jamal Dhanmondi while Sheikh Russel Krira Chakra edged past Rahmatganj Muslim and Friends Society, both by a solitary goal in their respective quarterfinal matches. �BSS