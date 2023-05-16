Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 16 May, 2023, 12:22 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

IRENA releases low-cost energy transition finance report

Published : Tuesday, 16 May, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 100
Business Correspondent

The International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA), in association with the Indian G20 Presidency, released a comprehensive report on Monday on how the low-cost finance can accelerate the energy transition.

According to an IRENA message received in Dhaka on the day, the low-cost energy transition finance report provides a toolbox to increase the availability of low-cost capital in G20 countries and beyond.

IRENA's Deputy Director-General Gauri Singh introduced the report, alongside the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy (MNRE) Secretary Bhupinder S Bhalla and India's Power Secretary Alok Kumar.
The report unveiling ceremony held at a side-event, jointly organized by MNRE and the Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency, during the G20's 3rd Energy Transition Working Group (ETWG) meeting in Mumbai.

IRENA Director-General Francesco La Camera said: "The global energy transition requires a rapid scale-up of renewable energy deployment globally, making access to the low-cost finance urgently vital.

We are proud to contribute to the work of the G20 and provide valuable insights that support India's Presidency in facilitating access to the affordable finance in developing and advanced economies."

According to the IRENA's preview of the World Energy Transitions Outlook, to meet the 1.5�C climate goal, the renewable energy share in the primary energy mix should rise to the about three-quarters, necessitating annual investments averaging over 5 trillion US dollars until 2030.

However, the access to funding in many emerging and low-income economies is insufficient and often too costly, to accelerate the energy transition at the necessary rate.

BSS adds: The report listed enabling frameworks that can reduce the transaction costs of technology transfers and facilitate foreign direct investments (FDI) to accelerate the scale-up of hydrogen, offshore wind and battery storage - critical technologies for the next stage of the energy transition.

Innovation frameworks can drive the improvements in enabling technologies, business models, market design and system operation, according to the report.

The low-cost financing is identified as one of the six key priority areas established by India's G20 Presidency.



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
IRENA releases low-cost energy transition finance report
Air Astra starts flying on Dhaka to Saidpur route
BSEC to digitise capital market monitoring to check forgery
Asia, Pacific finance activists hold 46th yearly meet in Almaty
Chinese company to invest $6m in BEPZA EZ
Stocks fall for 2nd consecutive day on selling
Maersk adds 210,000 sqft warehouse space in Ctg
Grameen Uniqlo to close all 10 stores in BD by June 18


Latest News
Cyclone Mocha: Death toll rises to 29 in Myanmar
2 killed, 17 injured as pickup van overturns in Satkhira
Last respect to Farooque at Shaheed Minar
SSC examinee found hanging in Bogura
2 youths found hanging in single rope
Pele's gilded, turf-lined tomb opens to public in Brazil
Actor Farooque's body arrives in Dhaka
New Zealand hostel fire kills 6
Pressing Russia, US shares nuclear warhead data under treaty
Chinese company to invest $6 million in BEPZA Economic Zone
Most Read News
Legendary actor Farooque passes away
Erdogan takes early lead in crucial Turkish election
Time plea accepted, Samrat's bail extended
HC seeks probe against BFF president, 2 other officials
Girl commits suicide in Kushtia
President, PM express deep shock at death of Farooque
JS budget session begins May 31
Mocha rampage: 3 salt farmers killed in Cox's Bazar
26 killed in Mexico highway crash
Jahangir expelled from AL for life
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft