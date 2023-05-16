Air Astra starts flying on Dhaka to Saidpur route

Air Astra, the youngest commercial airline in Bangladesh, started operating flights on the Dhaka-Saidpur-Dhaka route from Sunday last.





The country's third privately owned airline after US-Bangla and Novoair is scheduled to operate two flights daily on the route with one-way fares starting from Tk 3,490, including taxes.





Saidpur became the fourth domestic destination, where Air Astra introduced flights so far. The three other destinations are: Chattogram, Cox's Bazar and Sylhet.







Saidpur is an important destination in the northern region as it connects eight districts, namely Rangpur, Dinajpur, Panchagarh, Nilphamari, Lalmonirhat, Kurigram, Gaibandha and Thakurgaon.

The flights have been scheduled conveniently keeping the potential travellers in mind. As such, flights will depart from Dhaka for Saidpur at 2:10pm and 8:00pm while return flights will start at 3:40pm and 9:30pm.