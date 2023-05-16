|
Air Astra starts flying on Dhaka to Saidpur route
Air Astra, the youngest commercial airline in Bangladesh, started operating flights on the Dhaka-Saidpur-Dhaka route from Sunday last.
The country's third privately owned airline after US-Bangla and Novoair is scheduled to operate two flights daily on the route with one-way fares starting from Tk 3,490, including taxes.
Saidpur became the fourth domestic destination, where Air Astra introduced flights so far. The three other destinations are: Chattogram, Cox's Bazar and Sylhet.
Saidpur is an important destination in the northern region as it connects eight districts, namely Rangpur, Dinajpur, Panchagarh, Nilphamari, Lalmonirhat, Kurigram, Gaibandha and Thakurgaon.