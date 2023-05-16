Video
BSEC to digitise capital market monitoring to check forgery

Published : Tuesday, 16 May, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 96
Business Correspondent

Bangladesh Securities and Exchange Commission (BSEC) is going to digitalize   the moritoring system of the capital market in collaboration with the government to combat forgery.

As part of this, BSEC will establish a fully digital and transparent governing board for data interoperability (FinTech), which would also ensure interoperability of software services and operations of different organizations under BSEC, said a press release.

A memorandum of understanding (MoU) was signed on Sunday between Bangladesh Computer Council (BCC) of the ICT Division and BSEC at the BSEC Multi-purpose Conference Hall in the city.
The Digital Transformation of Bangladesh Capital Market Data Interoperability (FinTech Board) will be financed by World Bank-funded Enhancing Digital Government and Economy (EDGE) Project of BCC. It will be completed by    2026.

Ranajit Kumar, Executive Director of BCC, and Mohammed Shafiul Azam, Executive Director of BSEC, inked the MoU on behalf of their respective organizations.

Chaired by BSEC Commissioner Dr. Shamsuddin Ahmad, it was attended by ICT Secretary Md. Shamsul Arefin, BSEC Chairman Shibli Rubayat Ul Islam, EDGE Project Director Dr. Muhammed Mehedi Hassan. Shibli Rubayat Ul Islam said on this occasion that the use of ICT in the capital market will not only reduce corruption but also curb the activities of those who are involved in manipulation, fraud, and looting in the share market.

He said automation of BSEC and implementation of the FinTech Board at the initiative of the government will ensure interoperability of software-based services and operations among the organizations of BSEC and transparency of the capital market's functions.

"The digital transformation of the traditional system of share market will help make a cost-effective capital market and bring trust of the investors," ICT Secretary Md. Shamsul Arefin said, adding that beneficiaries including investors would greatly benefit as they would get better and faster services.

He said the past controlling and monitoring system in the shared business would no longer exist as automated surveillance would be put in place.

 "We want to strengthen the surveillance system to check the fraud and forgery in the share market," Ranajit Kumar said and added that the automation of traditional systems will help make a vibrant capital market.

BSEC will establish a fully digital, transparent, and governing FinTech Data Interoperability Board which would emphasize standardization of data and performance, with a two-fold focus on the implementation of technological standards, the MoU said.

According to the MoU, BSEC will conduct feasibility analysis, business and technical requirement analysis, project management, quality assurance, and other related activities to ensure the successful implementation of the FinTech Board project.

Bangladesh Computer Council (BCC) will handle the procurement process and provide technical support for implementation of the Digital Transformation of the Bangladesh Capital Market and establishment of the FinTech Board by BSEC.


