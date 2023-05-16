Asia, Pacific finance activists hold 46th yearly meet in Almaty The two-day-long 46th annual meeting of Association of Development Financing Institutions in Asia and the Pacific (ADFIAP) began in Almaty, Kazakhstan yesterday (Monday).





Mominul Islam, Vice Chairman of ADFIAP and the Managing Director and CEO of IPDC Finance Limited has addressed the occasion with his welcome remarks.







The Deputy Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Yerulan K. Zhamaubayev attended the inauguration ceremony as the chief guest while the mayor of the Almaty city Erbolat Dossoayev along with top executives of regional development banks were present.



A total of 250 CEOs and board members from 40 countries of the Asia-Pacific are participating in this year's AGM and Conference, says a press release.









The theme of this year's meetings is 'DFIs and Sustainable Infrastructure: Operating Models and Methods'. The conference will focus on the role and impact of Development Financial Institutions on sustainable infrastructure in Asia and the Pacific.





The 94th Board of Directors Meeting and 26th General Assembly Meeting will also take place during this conference.







Momimul Islam has also presented a keynote on 'Digital Infrastructure' on the opening day of the conference.







The Eurasian Development Bank is hosting this year's meeting. IPDC Finance is a proud member of this prestigious association of the development financial institutions of Asia and the Pacific countries.