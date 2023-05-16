Video
Chinese company to invest $6m in BEPZA EZ

Published : Tuesday, 16 May, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 94
Business Correspondent

Chinese company to invest $6m in BEPZA EZ

Chinese company to invest $6m in BEPZA EZ

Chinese company Jibin Technology (BD) Co, Ltd. is going to set up a Shoe Accessories manufacturing industry in BEPZA Economic Zone (EZ) with an investment of US$ 6 million.

They signed an agreement with Bangladesh Export Processing Zones Authority (BEPZA) to this effect at BEPZA Complex, Dhaka on Monday, says a press release.

Ali Reza Mazid, Member (Investment Promotion) of BEPZA and Wu Xueli, Managing Director of Jibin Technology (BD) Co., Ltd. signed the agreement on behalf of their respective organisations.
BEPZA Executive Chairman Major General Abul Kalam Mohammad Ziaur Rahman, ndc, psc witnessed the signing ceremony.

Jibin Technology (BD) will produce annually 6 million pairs of shoe accessories items like Outsole, Midsole, Injection Parts, Backstay, Heel Clip, Toe Cap, Sports Spike, EVA, PU Foam, PU Component etc. Initially they will create employment opportunities for 195 Bangladeshi nationals.

Mentionable that BEPZA EZ is the largest venture of BEPZA located at Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Shilpa Nagar, Mirsharai, Chattogram on 1138.55 acres of land.

To turn it into a vibrant industrial enclave BEPZA signed lease agreements with total 18 companies of home & abroad including Jibin Technology (BD). These companies will invest US$ 400 million to produce diversified products including traditional readymade garments.

Among others, Member (Engineering) Mohammad Faruque Alam, Member (Finance) Nafisa Banu, Executive Director (Public Relations) Nazma Binte Alamgir, Project Director of BEPZA EZ Mohammad Anamul Haque, Additional Executive Director (Investment Promotion) Md. Fazlul Haque Mazumder were present during the signing ceremony.


