Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 16 May, 2023, 12:22 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Stocks fall for 2nd consecutive day on selling

Published : Tuesday, 16 May, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 101
Business Correspondent

Indices on the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) and the Chittagong Stock Exchange (CSE) moved downward for the second consecutive day on Monday as the dominant small investors continued to sell their shares to book profit from previous gains.

At the end of the day's trade, the DSEX, the broad index of the premier bourse, deducted 3.30 points or 0.05 per cent to settle at 6,260 points. DSES, the Shariah-based index, lost 2.76 points or 0.20 per cent to close at 1,366. The DS30, the blue-chip index, also lost 4.42 points or 0.20 per cent to close at 2,185.

Turnover, another important indicator of the market, however edged up on DSE to Tk 653 crore, from Tk 636 crore, the turnover on Sunday.
Of the issues traded, 70 advanced, 84 declined, and 190 did not see any price movement.
The top 10 companies by transaction are:- Gemini Sea Food, Sea Pearl Beach, BSC, CVOPRL, Rupali Life Insurance, Genex Infosys, Eastern Housing, Paper Processing, Amara Network and Intraco Refueling.

Top 10 companies with rate increase are: Meghna Insurance, Trust Islami Life Insurance, Crystal Insurance, Paramount Insurance, Continental Insurance, Federal Insurance, Global Insurance, Asia Pacific J Insurance, Karnaphuli Insurance and Desh J Insurance.

The top 10 companies in decline are:- Gemini Sea Food, Midland Bank, Jute Spinners, Sonali Ansh Industries, Eastern Cables, Khan Brothers PP, Miracle Industries, Sea Pearl Beach, GBB Power and Apex Food.

At the CSE, the overall price index CASPI decreased by 30 points. 46 of the 198 firms that participated in the market rose in price. In contrast, the price of 71 decreased and the price of 81 remained unchanged. Tk 8 crore was traded.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
IRENA releases low-cost energy transition finance report
Air Astra starts flying on Dhaka to Saidpur route
BSEC to digitise capital market monitoring to check forgery
Asia, Pacific finance activists hold 46th yearly meet in Almaty
Chinese company to invest $6m in BEPZA EZ
Stocks fall for 2nd consecutive day on selling
Maersk adds 210,000 sqft warehouse space in Ctg
Grameen Uniqlo to close all 10 stores in BD by June 18


Latest News
Cyclone Mocha: Death toll rises to 29 in Myanmar
2 killed, 17 injured as pickup van overturns in Satkhira
Last respect to Farooque at Shaheed Minar
SSC examinee found hanging in Bogura
2 youths found hanging in single rope
Pele's gilded, turf-lined tomb opens to public in Brazil
Actor Farooque's body arrives in Dhaka
New Zealand hostel fire kills 6
Pressing Russia, US shares nuclear warhead data under treaty
Chinese company to invest $6 million in BEPZA Economic Zone
Most Read News
Legendary actor Farooque passes away
Erdogan takes early lead in crucial Turkish election
Time plea accepted, Samrat's bail extended
HC seeks probe against BFF president, 2 other officials
Girl commits suicide in Kushtia
President, PM express deep shock at death of Farooque
JS budget session begins May 31
Mocha rampage: 3 salt farmers killed in Cox's Bazar
26 killed in Mexico highway crash
Jahangir expelled from AL for life
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft