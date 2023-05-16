Stocks fall for 2nd consecutive day on selling

Indices on the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) and the Chittagong Stock Exchange (CSE) moved downward for the second consecutive day on Monday as the dominant small investors continued to sell their shares to book profit from previous gains.





At the end of the day's trade, the DSEX, the broad index of the premier bourse, deducted 3.30 points or 0.05 per cent to settle at 6,260 points. DSES, the Shariah-based index, lost 2.76 points or 0.20 per cent to close at 1,366. The DS30, the blue-chip index, also lost 4.42 points or 0.20 per cent to close at 2,185.







Of the issues traded, 70 advanced, 84 declined, and 190 did not see any price movement.

The top 10 companies by transaction are:- Gemini Sea Food, Sea Pearl Beach, BSC, CVOPRL, Rupali Life Insurance, Genex Infosys, Eastern Housing, Paper Processing, Amara Network and Intraco Refueling.





Top 10 companies with rate increase are: Meghna Insurance, Trust Islami Life Insurance, Crystal Insurance, Paramount Insurance, Continental Insurance, Federal Insurance, Global Insurance, Asia Pacific J Insurance, Karnaphuli Insurance and Desh J Insurance.





The top 10 companies in decline are:- Gemini Sea Food, Midland Bank, Jute Spinners, Sonali Ansh Industries, Eastern Cables, Khan Brothers PP, Miracle Industries, Sea Pearl Beach, GBB Power and Apex Food.





Turnover, another important indicator of the market, however edged up on DSE to Tk 653 crore, from Tk 636 crore, the turnover on Sunday.At the CSE, the overall price index CASPI decreased by 30 points. 46 of the 198 firms that participated in the market rose in price. In contrast, the price of 71 decreased and the price of 81 remained unchanged. Tk 8 crore was traded.