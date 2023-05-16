Video
Home Business

Maersk adds 210,000 sqft warehouse space in Ctg

Published : Tuesday, 16 May, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 97
Business Correspondent

Maersk announced the expansion of its warehousing footprint in Chattogram.

"Commissioned in cooperation with ISATL (Ispahani Summit Alliance Terminals Limited), Maersk has embarked on the second phase of its partnership with ISATL, which will give exclusive access to 210,000 square feet of a state-of-the-art export custom bonded warehouse for its customers.

This warehouse has been tailor-made to suit the needs of the exporters of retail and lifestyle commodities and should be available by April 2024," says an official release from Maersk.

Vikash Agarwal, Managing Director, Maersk South Asia says: "We continue to invest and strengthen our commitment to Bangladesh with the expansion of our footprint in the country.

We strongly believe in the potential of this country and its exporters, and we are fully committed to participating and playing a role in their respective growth stories."

Maersk and ISATL had first collaborated and entered into an agreement towards the end of 2021, and within a period of 14 months, ISATL provided 200,000 square feet of export custom bonded warehouse to Maersk, the release added.

Maersk also offers another 100,000 square feet of warehousing space in partnership with Vertex Depot, which was inaugurated earlier this year in February.

 "With the latest expansion, Maersk has on offer over half a million sq. ft. of dedicated export warehouse in Chattogram to its customers."

Maersk also offers another 300,000 sq. ft. of flexible warehousing capacity through local partnerships to customers in case of short-term requirements, the release added.


