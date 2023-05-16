Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 16 May, 2023, 12:21 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Grameen Uniqlo to close all 10 stores in BD by June 18

Published : Tuesday, 16 May, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 52
Business Correspondent

Grameen Uniqlo, Fast Retailing's social business operating in Bangladesh through its 100 per cent wholly owned subsidiary Uniqlo Social Business Bangladesh Ltd, will close all ten stores by June 18, 2023, and the business will be closed down.

In 2010, Fast Retailing started the social business together with the Grameen Bank Group with the aim of responding to social issues such as poverty, health and education in Bangladesh through a clothing business, reports fibre2fashion, a global B2B marketplace for textiles apparel and fashion industry.

Since 2013, Grameen Uniqlo has opened stores mainly in the capital city of Dhaka and conducted business with the aim of improving the lives of the people of Bangladesh by providing clothing to meet the needs of local daily life and by creating opportunities for employment in safe environments.

In view of Bangladesh's significant economic development in recent years, as well as changes to its business environment, Fast Retailing has determined that Grameen Uniqlo has fulfilled a certain role, and has decided to conclude its business activities, Fast Retailing said in a statement.
Fast Retailing remains committed to Bangladesh - one of its most important manufacturing locations. In 2008, the company opened a production office which contributes to the development of the local textiles industry, while partner factories in Bangladesh continue to produce Fast Retailing products, including Uniqlo items.

Additionally, Fast Retailing will continue working to improve the lives of people in Bangladesh. Initiatives include the Women's Empowerment Programme, launched in partnership with UN Women in 2019 to support the development of women in Bangladesh aspiring to leadership positions in garment factories.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
IRENA releases low-cost energy transition finance report
Air Astra starts flying on Dhaka to Saidpur route
BSEC to digitise capital market monitoring to check forgery
Asia, Pacific finance activists hold 46th yearly meet in Almaty
Chinese company to invest $6m in BEPZA EZ
Stocks fall for 2nd consecutive day on selling
Maersk adds 210,000 sqft warehouse space in Ctg
Grameen Uniqlo to close all 10 stores in BD by June 18


Latest News
Cyclone Mocha: Death toll rises to 29 in Myanmar
2 killed, 17 injured as pickup van overturns in Satkhira
Last respect to Farooque at Shaheed Minar
SSC examinee found hanging in Bogura
2 youths found hanging in single rope
Pele's gilded, turf-lined tomb opens to public in Brazil
Actor Farooque's body arrives in Dhaka
New Zealand hostel fire kills 6
Pressing Russia, US shares nuclear warhead data under treaty
Chinese company to invest $6 million in BEPZA Economic Zone
Most Read News
Legendary actor Farooque passes away
Erdogan takes early lead in crucial Turkish election
Time plea accepted, Samrat's bail extended
HC seeks probe against BFF president, 2 other officials
Girl commits suicide in Kushtia
President, PM express deep shock at death of Farooque
JS budget session begins May 31
Mocha rampage: 3 salt farmers killed in Cox's Bazar
26 killed in Mexico highway crash
Jahangir expelled from AL for life
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft