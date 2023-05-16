Video
Tuesday, 16 May, 2023
Creating customers’ confidence in insurance underscored

Published : Tuesday, 16 May, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 58
Business Correspondent

Speakers at a function laid emphasis on creating confidence among customers to promote the country's insurance sector.

They made the observation at the function marking the Golden Jubilee of the Bangladesh Jiban Bima Corporation at the Centre on Integrated Rural Development for Asia and the Pacific (CIRDAP) auditorium in the city on Sunday, said a press release.

Insurance Development and Regulatory Authority (IDRA) Chairman Mohammad Zainul Bari and Chairman of Jiban Bima Corporation Md Asadul Islam spoke on the occasion.

Managing Director of the Jiban Bima Corporation, Md Mijanul Haque Chowdhury presided over the function.

Mohammad Zainul Bari said the contribution of the insurance sector to GDP is very insignificant.

"Although the size of insurance is increasing in monetary terms, it is decreasing every year as compared to GDP. One of the reasons for this is lack of financial discipline or transparency.

Because of this, people's confidence in insurance is constantly decreasing. This sector cannot be taken forward if the trust cannot be increased," he added.

Asadul Islam said Jiban Bima Corporation needs to advance through technology and expertise.

"Now we are celebrating 50 years. We have to move forward with more reputation so that we can celebrate the centenary with more reputation," he added.



