1500 small farmers get AB Bank smart agri loan AB Bank Limited disbursed agricultural loans to over 1500 small and marginal farmers under own supervision through smart cards at Kazipur, Sirajganj.





The loan was disbursed among the farmers of various unions and the char lands of Kazipur, Sirajganj at Shaheed M. Mansur Ali Adhunik Auditorium recently, says a press release.





Engineer Tanvir Shakil Joy, Honorable Member of the Parliament, Sirajganj-1 was present as chief guest.





Tarique Afzal, President and Managing Director of AB Bank Limited presided over the programme where Mr. Md. Khalilur Rahman Siraji, Chairman, KazipurUpazila, Mr. Abdul Hannan Talukder, Mayor, Kazipur Municipality and AlhajRefaz Uddin, Valiant Freedom Fighter, President, KazipurUpazilaAwami League were present as special guests.





Local senior leaders of Bangladesh Awami League along with other officials of the bank also attended the programme.

"Farmers rejoice in 12 districts with smart loans, Padma Bridge and stellar developments stuns the world. Thank you, Honorable Prime Minister" said, Tarique Afzal, President and Managing Director, AB Bank Ltd.