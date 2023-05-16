Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 16 May, 2023, 12:21 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

1500 small farmers get AB Bank smart agri loan

Published : Tuesday, 16 May, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 64
Business Desk

1500 small farmers get AB Bank smart agri loan

1500 small farmers get AB Bank smart agri loan

AB Bank Limited disbursed agricultural loans to over 1500 small and marginal farmers under own supervision through smart cards at Kazipur, Sirajganj.

The loan was disbursed among the farmers of various unions and the char lands of Kazipur, Sirajganj at Shaheed M. Mansur Ali Adhunik Auditorium recently, says a press release.

Engineer Tanvir Shakil Joy, Honorable Member of the Parliament, Sirajganj-1 was present as chief guest.

Tarique Afzal, President and Managing Director of AB Bank Limited presided over the programme  where  Mr. Md. Khalilur Rahman Siraji, Chairman, KazipurUpazila, Mr. Abdul Hannan Talukder, Mayor, Kazipur Municipality and AlhajRefaz Uddin, Valiant Freedom Fighter, President, KazipurUpazilaAwami League were present as special guests.

Local senior leaders of Bangladesh Awami League along with other officials of the bank also attended the programme.
"Farmers rejoice in 12 districts with smart loans, Padma Bridge and stellar developments stuns the world. Thank you, Honorable Prime Minister" said, Tarique Afzal, President and Managing Director, AB Bank Ltd.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
IRENA releases low-cost energy transition finance report
Air Astra starts flying on Dhaka to Saidpur route
BSEC to digitise capital market monitoring to check forgery
Asia, Pacific finance activists hold 46th yearly meet in Almaty
Chinese company to invest $6m in BEPZA EZ
Stocks fall for 2nd consecutive day on selling
Maersk adds 210,000 sqft warehouse space in Ctg
Grameen Uniqlo to close all 10 stores in BD by June 18


Latest News
Cyclone Mocha: Death toll rises to 29 in Myanmar
2 killed, 17 injured as pickup van overturns in Satkhira
Last respect to Farooque at Shaheed Minar
SSC examinee found hanging in Bogura
2 youths found hanging in single rope
Pele's gilded, turf-lined tomb opens to public in Brazil
Actor Farooque's body arrives in Dhaka
New Zealand hostel fire kills 6
Pressing Russia, US shares nuclear warhead data under treaty
Chinese company to invest $6 million in BEPZA Economic Zone
Most Read News
Legendary actor Farooque passes away
Erdogan takes early lead in crucial Turkish election
Time plea accepted, Samrat's bail extended
HC seeks probe against BFF president, 2 other officials
Girl commits suicide in Kushtia
President, PM express deep shock at death of Farooque
JS budget session begins May 31
Mocha rampage: 3 salt farmers killed in Cox's Bazar
26 killed in Mexico highway crash
Jahangir expelled from AL for life
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft