Tuesday, 16 May, 2023, 12:21 PM
Home Business

Over 5,000 gifts disbursed among Nagad mega campaign winners

Published : Tuesday, 16 May, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 65
Business Desk

Nagad, the country's leading mobile financial services provider, has so far handed over more than 5,000 gifts, including nearly 100 motorbikes and refrigerators, to winners under the ongoing mega campaign.

The joy of the winners doubled when they received such exciting gifts from their favourite celebrities, such as Bangladesh National Cricket Team's ODI captain Tamim Iqbal Khan and television stars - Nusrat Faria ,MishuSabbir, Ziaul Hoque Polash and Parsa Evana.

Nagad continuesto give away gifts to everyday winners under the mega payment campaign that began on 23 March.

In continuation of it, the MFS operator distributed gifts among winners at its head office recently, says a press release.

Before that on 14 April, on behalf of Nagad, star cricketer Tamim Iqbal reached out to Anup Elvin Adhikari, a renter in Dhaka city, and gave him an exciting sedan car that he won through a Nagad payment.

Expressing his happiness after having received the sedan car, Anup said, "Nagad has changed my life. I won a car through Nagad payment and got to meet Tamim bhai�it is a great feeling for me. Most importantly, we got back our father thanks to Nagad that paid his treatment costs."  

On 17 April, Mobasshera Orny received a refrigerator from actress Nusrat Faria.

Nagad has so far distributed 560 bikes, refrigerators, smart televisions, mobile phones and tabs under the ongoing mega campaign. Besides, 3,300 headphones and smartphones were instantly handed over to the winners at shopping malls.

Moreover, 1,673 headphones and smartphones were given to winners through couriers. In all, Nagad has handed out more than 5,000 gifts as of now.

Regarding the current mega campaign, Sadat Adnan Ahmad, chief marketing officer of Nagad said, "Nagad's mega campaign has appeared as a reason for happiness for our customers."

"We are getting a huge response from people across the country. Every day winners receive their desired gifts. We want people to get used to digital payments and save their hard-earned money," he also said.

Under the campaign, customers have opportunities to win various exciting gifts only by buying products worth a minimum of Tk 500 from specific merchants using their Nagad wallets.

Besides, every hour 10 customers are getting a cashback up to 100 percent or maximum Tk 2,000 on Nagad payments from 10 am to 11.59 pm during each campaign day. The cashback amount is sent to their Nagad wallets the next working day.

During the mega campaign that will continue till 30 June, a customer will enjoy cashbacks a maximum of three times, while they will be eligible for the mega offer for once.


