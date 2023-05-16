Baby Care, Comfort offers spl discounts on Mother’s Day

The second Sunday of May is International Mother's Day. And on World Mother's Day, Baby Care and Comfort, the baby cosmetics and products retailer, has announced special discounts on all baby products.







This special discount will be applicable depending on the product. This Mother's Day discount campaign will run throughout this week, says a press release.





Managing Director of Baby Care and Comfort Mohammad Bayezid Al-Amin said, today is World Mother's Day. But there is no special day for mother.



Because every day is mother's day for all children. Still, as the whole world is busy with special arrangements on Mother's Day. Baby Care & Comfort has also announced special discounts on products for children.









This discount will be applicable on product wise and the offer will run throughout the week. This offer will run online and offline.





Bayezid Al-Amin said, Mother is a small word. Mother means mother, mother has no alternative, no comparison. From that beginning, this sweet word is not only mercy, but also the highest reservoir of mercy.





She is our womb, mother. As a birth mother, the place of mother is above all in my life, yours, everyone's life. Because under the mother's feet is the child's heaven.







He also said that Baby Care and Comfort is a reliable company selling baby cosmetics and products where many products needed by children are available.







Customers are getting all baby care products from us at retail and wholesale prices. Apart from this, the Baby Care and Comfort Supershop is going to start its journey in Adabor, the heart of Mohammadpur in the capital Dhaka, and the first outlet of BCC Lifestyle will also start its journey from there.







We are going to inaugurate a huge supershop keeping in mind the customers. Work is progressing rapidly, if all goes well the opening will be in the first week of next June.